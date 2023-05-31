You Can Rent Floating BBQ Party Donuts Near Montreal This Summer

Yes, alcohol is allowed.

Senior Editor
People board a Top Dopico's BBQ donut.

@topdopicosbbqdonut | Instagram

Grab a grill, drinks and seven friends and you already have the ingredients for a good time. Now pack all that into an intimate tube and shove it out onto the waters of the Saint Lawrence. That's what Top Dopico's offers. The Montreal-based company is about launch its floating BBQ donuts for the 2023 season.

The donuts can accommodate up to eight people and come equipped with either a central grill or cooler. There are so far two departure points, in Laval on the Rivière des Milles Îles and on the Saint Lawrence in Boucherville — both a short trip from Montreal proper (if traffic is on your side). Top Dopico's is teasing a forthcoming third station in Pointe-Calumet, just west of Laval on the Lac des Deux-Montagnes.

The experience isn't cheap: between $325 and $350 for a three-hour daytime excursion and between $525 and $550 for five hours, and even more for a sunset cruise. But the company advertises the motorized, toiletless donuts as a unique way to celebrate special occasions.

Of course, the price per person diminishes with each additional guest. At that maximum of eight, the price per capita for a three-hour outing in a cooler-equipped donut is $40.63.

Floaters can bring their own food and beverages or opt to order from Top Dopico's unnamed "participating restaurateurs." There are four meal options on the online menu: vegetable, chicken and beef skewers with a Caesar salad, non-alcoholic beverages and chips; chicken and beef steaks with a house salad, non-alcoholic beverages and chips; and ribs and sausages with a house salad, non-alcoholic beverages and chips.

Meal options 1, 2 and 3 cost $75 for one to two people, $100 for three to six people and $150 for seven to eight people.

The fourth, more upscale option includes salmon and lobster tail, house salad, non-alcoholic drinks and chips. The prices range from $100 for one to two people, $225 for three to six people and $350 for seven to eight people.

Online, reservations are available Wednesday through Sunday beginning June 1.

Floating BBQ Party Donuts

Price:

  • $325 for a three-hour excursion in a donut with a cooler.
  • $525 for a five-hour excursion in a donut with a cooler.
  • $350 for a three-hour excursion in a donut with a BBQ.
  • $550 for a five-hour excursion in a donut with a BBQ.

Where:

  • Marina de Boucherville, 535, boulevard Marie-Victorin, Boucherville, QC
  • Aventure Mille-Îles, 1553, rue du Parc des plaines, Laval, QC

