You Can Go Rafting Through This Stunning Canyon Only 90 Minutes From Montreal
Hiking trails, rapids, and waterfalls galore! 😍
Looking for fun and adventurous things to do near Montreal this summer? I've got you covered with this must-visit destination less than an hour from the Canada-U.S. border.
Although I've journeyed to Plattsburgh, New York a handful of times for the shopping and, of course, American restaurant chains, I've never paid much attention to what else the mountains and rolling hills of Upstate New York hide in their valleys.
I only recently made the venture to Ausable Chasm, the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks," a stunning natural mini-wonder turned destination for outdoor recreation only 90 minutes from Montreal and 15 minutes from Plattsburgh.
Recreational pursuits at Ausable Chasm, pronounced "AW-SAY-BULL KAZ-M" — I only point that out 'cause I was corrected by our lovely guide R.J. — have been in operation for 150 years now.
Visitors can sign up to participate in a number of on-site activities, from hiking and rock climbing to tubing and, of course, rafting through the canyon itself.
I went ahead and opted for the Float Tour, which offers a choice of raft or individual tube, along the Ausable River.
We were accompanied by a guide who explained the history of Ausable Chasm before leading us down a seemingly quiet body of water that soon erupted into a thrilling series of churning rapids.
The best part of it all? You can soak up the fun without breaking the bank.
The Basic Trail admission, which gives you access to five miles of self-guided park trails, costs US$17.95 for adults and US$9.95 for children.
The Riverwalk admission costs US$17 for adults and US$15 for children.
You can also opt for the Classic Tour, which includes trail access and the scenic Float Tour for US$34.95 per adult and US$24.95 for children.
For US$59.95 per adult and US$49.95 per child, guests can enjoy the Premium Package, a bundle that includes basic trail admission, a scenic Float Tour, and the Adventure Trail.
You just need to grab your passport, hiking gear, and a few friends for a fabulous time — and that's coming from someone who isn't even the outdoorsy type — less than two hours from Montreal.
Ausable Chasm
Price: Varies depending on the package
Address: 2144 US-9, Ausable Chasm, NY
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.