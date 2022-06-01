Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
ausable chasm

You Can Go Rafting Through This Stunning Canyon Only 90 Minutes From Montreal

Hiking trails, rapids, and waterfalls galore! 😍

Associate Editor
Man standing with rafting paddle at Ausable Chasm, Right: Ausable Chasm river.

Man standing with rafting paddle at Ausable Chasm, Right: Ausable Chasm river.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

Looking for fun and adventurous things to do near Montreal this summer? I've got you covered with this must-visit destination less than an hour from the Canada-U.S. border.

Although I've journeyed to Plattsburgh, New York a handful of times for the shopping and, of course, American restaurant chains, I've never paid much attention to what else the mountains and rolling hills of Upstate New York hide in their valleys.

I only recently made the venture to Ausable Chasm, the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks," a stunning natural mini-wonder turned destination for outdoor recreation only 90 minutes from Montreal and 15 minutes from Plattsburgh.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

Recreational pursuits at Ausable Chasm, pronounced "AW-SAY-BULL KAZ-M" — I only point that out 'cause I was corrected by our lovely guide R.J. — have been in operation for 150 years now.

Visitors can sign up to participate in a number of on-site activities, from hiking and rock climbing to tubing and, of course, rafting through the canyon itself.

I went ahead and opted for the Float Tour, which offers a choice of raft or individual tube, along the Ausable River.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

We were accompanied by a guide who explained the history of Ausable Chasm before leading us down a seemingly quiet body of water that soon erupted into a thrilling series of churning rapids.

The best part of it all? You can soak up the fun without breaking the bank.

The Basic Trail admission, which gives you access to five miles of self-guided park trails, costs US$17.95 for adults and US$9.95 for children.

The Riverwalk admission costs US$17 for adults and US$15 for children.

You can also opt for the Classic Tour, which includes trail access and the scenic Float Tour for US$34.95 per adult and US$24.95 for children.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

For US$59.95 per adult and US$49.95 per child, guests can enjoy the Premium Package, a bundle that includes basic trail admission, a scenic Float Tour, and the Adventure Trail.

You just need to grab your passport, hiking gear, and a few friends for a fabulous time — and that's coming from someone who isn't even the outdoorsy type — less than two hours from Montreal.

Ausable Chasm

Price: Varies depending on the package

Address: 2144 US-9, Ausable Chasm, NY

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...