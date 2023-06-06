Montreal's Parc Jeanne-Mance Will Host A Polish Festival With Pierogies, Beer & Donuts
Plus Polish beer and vodka.
A Polish picnic will once again take over Parc Jeanne-Mance this summer. Polski Piknik brings together performers, music and food vendors for a one-day celebration of the local Polish community and culture. Organizers this year promise, BBQ sausages, pierogi, ribs and cabbage, schnitzel sandwiches, pączki (donuts), and drinks, including, a festival spokesperson tells MTL Blog, "Poland's most popular beer and an award-winning Polish vodka."
The musical lineup this year represents more of a panoply of Eastern European traditions and sounds under the theme "Polski Piknik and Friends," with "artists of Ukrainian heritage, traditional Slavic folk songs, a Serbian and Macedonian brass band, and Eastern European fusions."
Activities will include craft and dance workshops and a yoga class. A couple blocks away on rue Drolet the Polish Institute of Arts and Sciences in Canada will erect a special exhibit on the "Polish experience" during the Second World War.
This will be the fourth edition of the picnic and its second year in Parc Jeanne-Mance.
A quintet performs as audience members look on at a previous edition of Polski Piknik at Au Pied du Courant.Courtesy of Polski Piknik
“We’re so happy to once again host Polski Piknik and showcase the rich variety of Polish culture and the incredible artists we have in our community," festival director Martyna Turczynowicz stated in a press release.
"We’re honoured to contribute to the rich mosaic of Montreal’s diverse communities, a really special part of the city’s dynamic, and to come together to celebrate culture."
Polski Piknik is one of several food festivals returning to the city this year. Japanese food and cultural event YATAI MTL (June 8 to 11), Vietnamese night market Chợ Đêm (June 15 to 18), and Korean street food fest POCHA MTL (July 6 to 9) are all set to take to the Peel Basin in Griffintown this spring and summer.
Further east, the Montreal Old Port will host the third edition of the 100-dish Festival StreetFood (July 13 to 16), the roving poutine food truck event known as the Grand PoutineFest (July 19 to 30) and the annual Taco Fest.
Polski Piknik will take place on June 10. Get a summary of the event details below.
Polski Piknik 2023
When: June 10, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Parc Jeanne-Mance (park address: 4422, avenue de l'Esplanade, Montreal, QC)