Legault Says September 30 Won't Be A Holiday In Quebec Because 'We Need More Productivity'

Other provinces recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

While being pursued by journalists on his way out of the National Assembly on Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault gave a short answer as to why September 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, isn't a statutory holiday in the province.

"We need more productivity," the premier said in response to a journalist's question.

The premier, however, did acknowledge the day in a Twitter post.

"This [day] must push us to continue the path towards reconciliation with Indigenous nations," he wrote.

In June, Legault said that the holiday was necessary but that Quebec wouldn't observe it because the province already has a lot of holidays.

