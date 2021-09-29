September 30 Isn't A Statutory Holiday In Quebec — Here's What's Open & Closed
The first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday.
Canada's new statutory holiday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on September 30. The holiday "honours the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities."
Quebec won't be observing it as a statutory holiday, but there are some places in Montreal that will be closed.
Federal government services like Service Canada and federally regulated businesses like post offices and banks will be observing the holiday, which means they will be closed. Revenu Québec notes that it is "is extending deadlines that would normally fall on September 30 to the next business day" as a result.
Provincially regulated government buildings and services will be open and operating, as will Quebec grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, retail stores, museums, sporting events, family activities and the like.
However, individual institutions or businesses may choose to observe the holiday. You can check operating hours or call ahead if you're unsure.
In June, Quebec Premier François Legault said he was "not in favour" of instituting a statutory holiday dedicated to Indigenous people, but committed to "[coordinate] with the federal government to do the necessary research into the residential schools that are here in Quebec."
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.
