What's Open & Closed In Quebec On Canada's National Day For Truth & Reconciliation
The holiday only applies to federally regulated companies in Quebec.
In 2021, the Government of Canada officially passed legislation to make September 30 a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which coincides with Orange Shirt Day. The holiday honours the children who "never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities," the government stated.
Though it's a federal holiday, Quebec Premier François Legault has been less than eager to extend it to the whole of the province, stating in 2021 that Quebec has enough days off.
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will therefore only apply to employees of Crown and federally regulated corporations in Quebec.
Many private companies that are not federally regulated are able to decide whether or not to stay open, so it's best to call somewhere beforehand to avoid any mishaps.
Here's a guide to what will be open and closed in Montreal this Friday:
What's open:
- Restaurants
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- SAQs will operate on regular hours
- SQDCs will be open and operate under regular hours
- The SAAQ will remain open and operate on regular hours
- Museums
- Public transit (STM operating under regular hours)
- Retail stores and malls
- Schools (primary, secondary, CEGEPs and universities)
- Community centres and sports facilities
What's closed:
- Passport services
- Service Canada
- Canada Post
- All banks (Revenu Québec is extending deadlines that would normally fall on September 30 to the next business day).
