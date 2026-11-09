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Quebec artists are painting Habs-inspired works live during Saturday games at Bell Centre

Plus, your chance to win one for your wall. 🎨🏒
Left: man painting a Habs car scene. Right: woman in camo cap painting a red-and-blue canvas.

Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec at Centre Bell

Courtesy of the Canadiens de Montréal
Editor, Studio

A Saturday night spent at Centre Bell is already an unforgettable experience, but this souvenir takes things to a whole new level.

The Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec is back, giving you the chance to see incredible local artists create one-of-a-kind artworks inspired by that night's matchup and even get the chance to win one for your wall.

The popular series by Loto-Québec is such a unique expression of Montreal's love for hockey, art and Quebec culture, providing a platform for local artists to be recognized for their work and share their talents with the Habs' devoted fans.

It all takes place at M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec during select home games, where you can also check out all the finished works. At time of writing, pieces by Loogart (October 6 vs. Carolina Hurricanes), Mathieu Dionne (October 10 vs. Detroit Red Wings), La Charbonne (October 17 vs. Buffalo Sabres) and Astro (October 31 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins) are already on display.

Coming up, you can look forward to works by Ben Tardif (November 14 vs. Colorado Avalanche), Stack Moolah (November 21 vs. Philadelphia Flyers), Dave Murray (December 26 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs), Bryan Beyung (January 9 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins) and Rouks (January 23 vs. Calgary Flames), with more artists to be announced for the February 20, March 6 and March 27 games.

And at the end of the season, the artworks will be given away to lucky fans. If you want a chance to win a unique piece of Quebec culture (and perhaps the coolest Habs memorabilia out there), fill in the entry form here.

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