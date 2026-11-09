This Quebec Nordic spa with a dreamy waterfall is one of the best in North America
Add this to your winter bucket list. ❄️
If you've been dreaming of a relaxing getaway where you can soak in warm outdoor pools, unwind in a sauna and listen to the sound of rushing water, there's a little slice of paradise in Quebec worth adding to your bucket list.
Tucked away in the Eastern Townships, you can visit a nature-inspired Nordic spa that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Located in East Bolton and nestled along the Missisquoi River, Spa Bolton is a relaxing spa where you can spend the day unwinding surrounded by nature.
Since 2001, Spa Bolton has offered access to the waterfall and pool of the North Missisquoi River, as well as outdoor hot tubs, a sauna and massage therapy services available in all seasons.
The spa was recognized earlier this year as one of the top spas in North America by Spas of America, a ranking that recognizes the most sought-after spa and wellness destinations across the region.
Spa Bolton came in at number 92 on the 100-spa list and was one of only 22 Canadians spas that made the cut, as well as the only Quebec spa in the ranking.
Located about an hour and a half from Montreal, the spa offers a complete thermal bathing experience inspired by traditional Nordic bathing rituals in a spectacular natural setting.
The ritual consists of alternating between periods of hot, cold and rest. To accomplish this, Spa Bolton offers a host of facilities, including a wood sauna and two electric saunas with beautiful river views, two cold-water baths, three hot baths overlooking the river, a heated pool (kept at 28 C year-round), and a wood-heated relaxation yurt.
Visitors can also enjoy the spa's access to the river and incorporate a dip in its chilly waters as part of the "cold" period in the thermal cycle.
The spa is also uniquely located at the foot of Missisquoi Falls, meaning you can swim or just relax while listening to the sound of rushing water.
Whether you're visiting on a crisp autumn day or in the middle of winter, the outdoor setting is part of the magic, offering a unique opportunity to relax in a steaming hot pool while surrounded by chilly air and the sounds of nature.
Beyond the thermal experience, the spa also offers a host of treatments and services designed to help you unwind, including traditional Swedish massages and Californian massages, which emphasize sensory experience.
The spa offers a number of specialty massages, including hot stone and Himalayan salt massages, as well as lymphatic drainage.
You can also choose from several beauty treatments, including facials, manicures, pedicures and body scrubs.
The spa features packages that include thermal services plus a massage or treatment. Their Traditional Bolton Package, for instance, includes a traditional massage and spa access for the whole day, with pricing starting at $167 for a 60-minute massage.
Visitors can also just purchase spa access to enjoy the spa's thermal facilities, with rates varying depending on the time of your visit. For the best rate, consider an Evening Access visit, during which you get spa access from noon until closing for as low as $42.
The spa has an on-site cafe and tea room where you can grab something to eat between rounds of relaxation, making it easy to turn your visit into a full-day experience.
In East Bolton, you'll also find a number of restaurants, microbreweries and eateries where you could get a bite after a day at the spa.
Spa Bolton
Price: $42+ per person
Address: 883 Rte. Missisquoi, Bolton-Est, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a wellness getaway in Quebec, this Eastern Townships retreat deserves a spot on your list.
With its beautiful waterfall setting and recognition as one of North America's top Nordic spas, Spa Bolton offers a pretty dreamy way to unwind.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.