Coca-Cola's Christmas trucks are hosting free holiday events around Montreal — Here's where

Here's when to see them.

the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan.

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is making dozens of stops in Quebec in 2026.

Vali Tam| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

It's still early November, but the holiday season is already gearing up around Montreal. The Christmas tavern on Saint-Laurent is open, the CPKC holiday train is on its way, and now, another festive tradition is back on the calendar.

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is returning for 2026. According to Coca-Cola Canada's website, it's making nearly 40 stops across Quebec this year, including plenty in and around Montreal over the next few weeks.

The tour kicks off in Quebec on Saturday, November 21, in Chicoutimi, and wraps up on December 20 in Drummondville.

What is the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan?

You've probably seen the trucks before, even if only on TV. The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is a convoy of bright red semi-trucks covered in twinkling lights, made famous by the brand's "Holidays are Coming" commercials.

Coca-Cola calls the caravan is "an iconic traveling celebration" that visits communities across Canada and the U.S. every holiday season. It's been a tradition for decades.

What is there to do?

Each stop is a free, family-friendly holiday event, though Coca-Cola says the experience varies by year and location.

Visitors can usually expect festive music, interactive activities and free samples of Coca-Cola products. There's also usually plenty of opportunity to snap a holiday photo in front of the glowing trucks.

At some stops, you might also run into Santa Claus or the famous Coca-Cola Polar Bear, or pick up exclusive merchandise and giveaways.

Most of the grocery store stops are short, lasting about two hours, while some of the bigger events run for most of the day.

Here's where you can catch it this year.

Montreal stops

The caravan's first Montreal stop is in the Old Port on Saturday, November 28.

  • Old Port of Montreal, 333 Rue de la Commune Ouest: November 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Provigo, 2925 Rue Rachel Est: December 7, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • IGA Extra, 8130 Boulevard Champlain: December 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • IGA Extra, 5000 Rue Jean-Talon Est: December 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Two other Montreal stops are listed but may not be open to the general public: a "Dîner des fêtes" at an office on Boulevard de l'Assomption on December 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a "Soirée de Noël" at the Bell Centre on December 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Laval

  • Walmart Supercentre, 5205 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa: December 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • IGA Extra, 5680 Boulevard des Laurentides: December 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West Island

  • IGA Extra, 11800 Boulevard De Salaberry, Dollard-des-Ormeaux: December 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Shore

  • IGA, 525 Rue Principale, Saint-Amable: November 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Super C, 575 Chemin de Touraine, Boucherville: November 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • M A Dépanneur, Route 132, Kahnawake: December 2, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Pasquier, 87A Boulevard Saint-Luc, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu: December 9, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • IGA Extra, 6250 Boulevard Cousineau, Longueuil: December 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Shore & Laurentians

  • IGA Extra, 180 Boulevard Brien, Repentigny: November 26, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Premium Outlets Montreal, 19001 Chemin Notre-Dame, Mirabel: December 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sommet Saint-Sauveur, 350 Avenue Saint-Denis, Saint-Sauveur: December 4, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • IGA, 680 Chemin du Village, Morin-Heights: December 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elsewhere in Quebec

Planning a holiday getaway? The caravan is also stopping in:

  • Chicoutimi: Centre Georges-Vézina, November 21
  • Quebec City: Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, November 22, plus IGA Extra stops on December 3 and 4
  • Saint-Donat: November 23
  • Saint-Marc-des-Carrières: November 24
  • Lévis: November 26 and December 11
  • Shawinigan: Centre Gervais Auto, November 28
  • Trois-Rivières: November 29 and December 1
  • Gatineau: Noël dans le Vieux-Aylmer on December 5 and 6, plus IGA Extra stops on December 11 and 12
  • Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon: December 10
  • Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury: Stoneham Christmas market, December 11
  • Knowlton: Folie de Minuit, December 12
  • Victoriaville: Colisée Desjardins, December 13
  • Drummondville: Village Québécois d'Antan, December 19 and 20

Schedules can change, and Coca-Cola sometimes adds new stops as the tour goes on, so it's worth checking the official caravan page before you head out.

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan 2026

Price: Free

When: November 21 to December 20, 2026

Where: Various stops across Quebec, including several in the Montreal area

Why you should go: For a free, festive photo op and a dose of holiday cheer, without having to leave your neighbourhood.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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