The CPKC Holiday Train is travelling through Quebec and here's where you can see it
You won't want to miss it! 🚂
Looking for a festive way to get into the Christmas spirit? You're in for a treat -- one of Canada's most magical Christmas traditions is making its way back to the province.
The CPKC Holiday Train is returning for 2026, bringing with it a dazzling display of Christmas lights, festive music and plenty of holiday cheer.
The train is back for what will be its 28th year, bringing communities together to fight food insecurity and helping local organizations provide meals and support during the holiday season.
The brightly decorated train will travel through Quebec in November, making several stops where visitors can enjoy free live performances and get into the holiday spirit.
Between the train decked out in holiday lights and the festive entertainment, this is one Christmas event you'll absolutely want to have on your radar.
Here's where you can catch the CPKC Holiday Train in Quebec this year.
CPKC Holiday Train stops in Quebec for 2026
The U.S. Holiday Train will kick things off in Canada in Montreal and Beaconsfield, while the Canada Holiday Train will begin in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, on November 23rd before continuing on to Sherbrooke and Farnham later the same day.
Then, on the 24th, the train will make its way through Kahnawake, Saint-Constant, Delson, Saint-Mathieu, and Lacolle in the Montérégie region.
The Holiday Train will then make several stops in New York before ending its Quebec leg in the suburb of Dorion.
Here's the complete schedule:
Thursday, November 19, 2026:
- Montreal West, Quebec: 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Montreal West EXO Commuter Station
- Beaconsfield, Quebec: 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beaconsfield EXO Commuter Station
Monday, November 23, 2026:
- Lac-Mégantic, Quebec: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux & Rue American Authors and Rafaëlle RoyMaisonneuve
- Sherbrooke, Quebec: 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 795 Rue de la Rand at the CPKC Station Parking
- Farnham, Quebec: 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 191 Rue Victoria
- Kahnawake, Quebec: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Old Malone Road
- Saint-Constant, Quebec: 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the rail crossing at Sainte Catherine St, on the east side of Sainte Catherine EXO Station
- Delson, Quebec: 6:55 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. at 1 Chemin de la Gare
- Saint-Mathieu, Quebec: 7:50 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at École Jacques-Barclay at 368 Rue Principale
- Lacolle, Quebec: 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 10 Rue Sainte-Marie
- Dorion, Quebec: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3101 Blvd. De La Gare, Vaudreuil/Dorion XO Station (gravel parking lot)
Each stop features a free outdoor concert, with the train serving as the backdrop for the show. The 2026 Canadian tour features a lineup of artists including Owen Riegling, Sam Roberts Band, American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy, among others.
Artists American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy will perform at each Quebec stop, with the exception of Montreal West and Beaconsfield, when artists Magic! and MARIS will perform.
The train is in each city for only about 30 minutes, so be sure to arrive with enough time to find a good viewing spot.
The best part is that there's no admission fee to attend the holiday performances. However, visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food or make a donation to their local food bank or pantry, and food bank representatives will be on-site collecting donations.
Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $28.3 million and collected over 5.6 million pounds of food for community food banks across Canada and the United States.
If you do decide to attend a CPKC Holiday Train event, remember to bundle up as the events are held outdoors. CPKC also reminds visitors to stay at least 15 metres away from railway tracks and never stand on the tracks or railway gravel while taking photos.
CPKC Holiday Train in Quebec
Price: Free to attend
When: Select dates from November 23 -28, 2026
Address: Multiple locations in Quebec
Why You Need To Go: You can see a brightly decorated holiday train for free in Quebec this Christmas season, and give back to the community while doing so.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.