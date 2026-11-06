Some Canadians could get extra grocery money in 2027 — Here's how much & who qualifies
The benefit replaced the old GST/HST credit last July.
Anyone who's done a grocery run lately knows the total can climb fast. In its 2026 budget, Ottawa is proposing another round of help to offset those costs.
The federal budget, tabled on Thursday, November 5, includes a one-time payment called the 2027 Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Supplement. It would be delivered in early 2027 to Canadians with low or modest incomes who already get the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.
According to the budget, the supplement would provide $4.1 billion in additional support and lift an estimated 120,000 more people out of poverty next year.
What's the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
The benefit replaced the old GST/HST credit last July. It's meant to help low- and modest-income households cover the cost of food and other everyday essentials, and it's paid out four times a year by the Canada Revenue Agency. The last regular payment went out in October.
More than 12 million people currently get the benefit, according to the government.
It's already been boosted twice this year. A one-time 50% top-up was paid out in June 2026, and a 25% increase to the benefit kicked in in July, for the next five years.
How much could you get?
The new supplement would work out to a one-time 50% increase to your benefit for the 2026-27 benefit year.
The exact amount depends on your family income and the size of your household. The budget gives two examples of maximum amounts:
- Single person with no children: Up to $339
- Couple with two children: Up to $679
These are only examples, so families with a different setup could get a different amount. The supplement would be paid on top of the regular quarterly payments.
When you add up this supplement, the June top-up and the 25% increase from July, the government says total support for the 2026-27 benefit year could reach about $1,290 for a single person with no children and $2,570 for a couple with two children.
Who qualifies?
The supplement is aimed at individuals and families with low or modest incomes who qualify for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.
To be eligible for the benefit, you generally need to be at least 19 years old and have filed your 2025 tax return. For a single person with no children, for example, net income needs to be below $60,012.
Most people get the benefit automatically, without having to apply. So if you're already getting the quarterly payments, you could be eligible for the supplement too.
When would the money arrive?
The budget says the supplement would be delivered in early 2027, but no exact date has been set yet. Since it's part of the budget, the measure still needs to be passed before any money goes out.
In the meantime, the next regular Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment is scheduled for January 5.
This story was inspired by the article “Un nouveau chèque allant jusqu’à 679 $ sera versé aux Canadiens pour l’épicerie en 2027,” which was originally published on Narcity Québec.
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