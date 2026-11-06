Health Canada is warning Amazon shoppers to stop using these 7 products immediately
Some products are banned in Canada.
With the holidays around the corner, plenty of Amazon boxes are about to start piling up on doorsteps. Before you add one more to the stack, it might be worth taking a closer look at a few things you've already ordered.
Over the past few months, Health Canada has issued a string of warnings and recalls for products linked to Amazon Canada, from toddler toys to smoke detectors. In most cases, the foreign sellers never responded to the federal agency's requests, and two of the products are outright banned in Canada.
With that said, a recall only happens when the company behind a product works with Health Canada to pull it from the market. A warning is issued when Health Canada considers a product dangerous or non-compliant, but the seller doesn't cooperate. With warnings, there's usually no refund. The only option is to stop using the product and get rid of it.
Here are the products to watch for.
Esjay toddler activity book
The item poses a choking hazard. Health Canada
This is the biggest recall on the list. According to Health Canada, 32,340 units of this toy were sold in Canada between August 2023 and September 2026.
The recall, issued on October 7, covers the blue dinosaur version of the Esjay Montessori busy book for toddlers. It’s made of blue felt, with five pages, a carrying handle and an elastic cord-and-button closure. The front features dinosaurs, while the back has 26 small squares pairing each letter of the alphabet with an animal.
The problem is on the second page, where small red pieces can come loose and pose a choking hazard for children under three. As of September 22, the company hadn't received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
Health Canada's notice doesn't say where the toy was sold in Canada. In the U.S., it was sold on Amazon.com from March 2023 to July 2026, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the brand sells several other products on Amazon.ca.
If you have one, take it away from your child. You don't have to throw out the whole book. Remove the page with the red pieces by opening its zipper, write "RECALLED" on both sides and throw it out. Then email a photo of the discarded page to esjay-service@outlook.com to get a free replacement page.
Gedsffati & IQYEF smoke detectors
There's no guarantee these alarms will work, as they're not certified. Health Canada
With winter setting in and the heat cranked up, now is a good time to make sure your smoke detectors actually work. If you bought one on Amazon.ca from the brands Gedsffati or IQYEF, it's best to replace it.
Health Canada issued two warnings about these devices in the spring. The first, on May 6, covers the Gedsffati plug-in smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, models HD11 and HD11-CS. The second, on May 8, covers the IQYEF combination smoke, combustible gas and carbon monoxide alarm, models HD11 and HD11-CGS. Both come from the same factory in China. You'll find the model number on a label on the back of the device and on the packaging.
Neither detector carries the Canadian certification mark required by law. According to Health Canada, there's no guarantee the alarm will go off when there's smoke, which could leave people without a warning in a fire.
Amazon.ca reported 7,296 IQYEF detectors and 3,588 Gedsffati detectors sold in Canada, for a total of more than 10,800 devices. The foreign sellers didn't respond to requests for a voluntary recall, and both models have been removed from the site. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
If one is on your ceiling, don't rely on it. Replace it with a detector that has a Canadian certification mark, and bring the old one to a hazardous waste drop-off.
TQELFSS Crystal Clear epoxy resin kits
The labels lack certain important pieces of safety information. Health Canada
If you've got a TQELFSS epoxy resin kit in your workshop or garage, stop using it. Health Canada says it should be brought to a hazardous waste drop-off, following your municipality's guidelines, according to its July 31 warning.
The issue isn't the resin itself, but what's missing from the packaging. The label doesn't meet Canada's consumer chemical labelling rules, and without the required information, people could be exposed to the product without realizing it. Health Canada says that could cause serious illness or injury.
Here are the affected sizes and their Amazon identification numbers:
- 3.74 litres (one gallon), B0DMYV752G
- 2 litres (68 ounces), B0DMZKM2QW
- 1 litre (34 ounces), B0DB1Y6L2G
The large size was by far the most popular, accounting for 2,350 of the 2,868 units sold in Canada, according to Amazon. The products have since been removed from the site.
MUELODSIC multifunctional baby walker
Baby walkers are banned in Canada. Health Canada
Baby walkers are banned in Canada. Yet according to figures Amazon provided to Health Canada, 133 of these walkers were sold in the country.
The walker has adjustable height and speed, can be pushed or used seated, and comes with a sunshade. It was listed under Amazon identification number B0FWGCCJ14.
Baby walkers are prohibited under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act. According to Health Canada, children in walkers face dangers they otherwise wouldn't, including falls down stairs that can lead to serious injury or even death.
The warning was issued on August 21. The foreign seller didn't respond to requests for a voluntary recall, and the product has been removed from Amazon.ca. No incidents have been reported so far.
If you have one at home, stop using it immediately and destroy it so it can't be used again.
JKMAX heated blankets & pads
The items pose a fire risk. Health Canada
It's that time of year when the heated blanket comes out of the closet. If yours is from JKMAX, it’s best to leave it unplugged. Health Canada issued a warning on October 22 about the brand's heated blankets and heating pads, which were sold on Amazon.ca.
According to Health Canada, the heating wires inside can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.
The affected models are JKMAX-002, JKMAX-6284B, JKMAX-7284B, JKMAX-8490B and JKMAX-10090B. These machine-washable polyester products come in blue, grey, brown and red, in several sizes. To find the model number, flip over the removable white remote control. It's printed on the back, and it's also on a white label on the packaging.
In total, 74 units were sold in Canada between September 2024 and September 2026, with no incidents or injuries reported. The China-based distributor didn't respond to requests for a voluntary recall, and the products have been removed from Amazon.ca.
If you own one, stop using it right away and get rid of it so no one else can use it.
"Plastic Balloons" balloon blowing kit
Chemical solvents in the kit are banned in Canada.Health Canada
The concept sounds like fun for kids: squeeze some paste out of a tube, stick it on the end of a straw and blow to make a bubble. The problem is the paste itself. Kits like this that contain solvents are banned in Canada, since kids can breathe in the fumes while blowing.
According to Health Canada, prolonged exposure can cause euphoria, hallucinations, dizziness and trouble with coordination. In the most serious cases, it can lead to muscle spasms, loss of consciousness and even a coma.
The recall, issued on October 26, covers the Plastic Balloons kit sold in packs of 12 tubes with straws on Amazon.ca, under Amazon identification number B0BV8B1HD3.
If you have one at home, stop using it immediately and dispose of it following your municipality’s guidelines for hazardous waste.
NEWDERY power banks
The battery inside can explode or catch fire.Health Canada
A portable charger tends to end up at the bottom of a backpack or in a junk drawer, forgotten until the next trip. If yours is from NEWDERY and was ordered on Amazon.ca, it's time to set it aside for good.
Health Canada issued a recall on November 5 for the brand's ZHX-PB22 model. According to the federal agency, the lithium-ion battery inside can explode or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.
The power bank is easy to recognize. Its clear plastic front shows a black interior and two yellow cables, connected to a black outer shell. The NEWDERY name is printed on the front, and the model number is on the back.
In total, 962 units were sold in Canada between June and November 2024, according to Shenzhen Xinkewangda Electronics, the Chinese company that makes the product. As of October 30, it hadn't received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
If you own one, stop using it immediately. Amazon.ca has already refunded affected buyers. If you haven't received anything, or if you have questions, you can reach NEWDERY at 1-888-256-6673, Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, or by email at support@newdery.com.
Keep in mind that it's illegal to resell or even give away a recalled product in Canada.
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This story was inspired by the article “Rappels importants d'Amazon Canada : jette ou remplace ces 7 produits immédiatement,” which was originally published on Narcity Québec.