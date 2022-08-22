Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
mcdonald's canada

McDonald's Canada Has A New Chicken Sandwich Specifically Designed To Make You Crave It

We'll be the judge of that.🍗

Senior Editor
McDonald's Canada sign. Right: New McDonald's Canada McCrispy chicken sandwich.

McDonald's Canada sign. Right: New McDonald's Canada McCrispy chicken sandwich.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, @mcdocanada | Instagram

McDonald's Canada has announced a new menu item that, by its own admission, is designed to make you keep coming back for more.

The new McCrispy sandwich, the fast-food company promises in a press release, "will deliver the taste you know and love, and features a delicious recipe designed with the intention of maximum craveability, ingredient harmony and guest enjoyment."

It's said to be "made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast, cooked to keep the breading crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and served on a soft potato bun."

Other than the potato bun, it's not clear how it's that different from the McChicken, a McDonald's classic also with breaded poultry and mayo. But whatever.

"We know guests love our classic chicken menu items, and we are excited to launch a new craveable crispy chicken sandwich," McDonald's Canada Brand Strategy Marketing Director Rebecca Smart said in the release.

"The new McCrispy delivers on the great taste our guests have come to expect from McDonald's, and we believe this sandwich is truly 'Mc-worthy', and we can't wait for Canadians to try it."

New McDonald's Canada McCrispy chicken sandwich.New McDonald's Canada McCrispy chicken sandwich.CNW Group/McDonald's Canada

The McCrispy costs CA$5.99.

For an additional $1.70, Canadian McDonald's customers can order the sandwich with bacon and a slice of tomato to make it what the company calls the "next level" juicy McCrispy Bacon Deluxe.

The sandwich is available nationwide at participating McDonald's, on the app and through delivery services as of August 22.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...