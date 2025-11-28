Canada is increasing the GST/HST credit in 2026 and here's how much you could get
If you rely on federal benefit payments to help cover groceries, bills or rent, there is a small boost coming next year.
The federal GST/HST credit is going up in 2026, which means eligible Canadians will see slightly larger deposits land in their bank accounts, just for paying sales tax on everyday purchases.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has confirmed the 2026 indexation rate for several benefit programs, including the GST/HST credit that supports low and modest-income households by refunding part of the goods and services tax (GST) or harmonized sales tax (HST) they pay over the year.
What's changing in 2026
Like other federal benefits, the GST/HST credit is adjusted every year to keep pace with inflation. The 2026 bump is not huge, but it is meant to help offset at least some of the higher cost of living Canadians have been dealing with.
For the 2026–2027 benefit year, the CRA is indexing the GST/HST credit amounts by 2%. That's a bit lower than last year's 2.7% increase, but still enough to move the numbers up instead of freezing them. Those indexation rates are tied to Canada's inflation data, based on the consumer price index published by Statistics Canada. The idea is to prevent benefits from falling behind as prices for food, housing and other essentials climb.
The GST/HST credit is one of several programs that get this annual adjustment, along with things like the Canada Child Benefit and the Canada Workers Benefit.
How much you could get in 2026
Here's what the CRA says the new maximum amounts will look like for the 2026–2027 benefit year:
- $356 per eligible adult (up from $349 in 2025)
- $187 per child under 19 (up from $184)
- An extra $187 for single individuals who qualify for the supplement (up from $184)
Put together, that means a family of four could receive up to $1,086 over the year, paid out in four instalments. That works out to about $271.50 every quarter, as long as they meet the income and eligibility criteria.
If you are single with no children and you qualify for the supplement, your maximum annual amount would be $543 in 2026.
Those are the top amounts. What you actually receive depends on your family income and situation, so many people will get less than the maximum.
Who qualifies and how income affects your payment
To figure out whether you qualify for GST/HST credit payments in 2026–2027, the CRA looks at your net family income from your 2025 tax return, plus your family status on that date (single, married or common-law, number of children and so on).
The income thresholds are also rising next year, which is important if you got a modest raise in 2025. A small cost-of-living increase at work should not automatically knock you out of eligibility.
Starting in July 2026, payments begin to phase out once your family income goes over $46,432. Above that point, your credit is gradually reduced by 5% of the amount you earn over the threshold.
For example, for a family of four, the CRA estimates that the GST/HST credit would drop to zero once 2025 household income reaches $68,152. If you earn less than that, you may still receive something, even if it is not the full amount. There is also a specific rule for single people who qualify for the supplement. The phase-in threshold for singles in 2026 is $11,564. Once your income reaches that number, the CRA starts phasing in the extra $187 supplement, up to the maximum.
If you are single without children, you would get the full annual credit of $543 as long as your 2025 income falls roughly between $20,914 and $46,432. Outside that "sweet spot," you might still receive a payment, but it would be smaller.
When the GST/HST credit will be paid in 2026
You do not need to apply separately for the GST/HST credit every year. As long as you file your taxes and meet the eligibility criteria, the CRA will calculate the amount for you and send it out automatically.
For 2026, the scheduled GST/HST credit payment dates are:
- January 5, 2026
- April 2, 2026
- July 3, 2026
- October 5, 2026
Payments typically come out on the 5th of the month at the start of each quarter. When that date falls on a weekend or holiday, the CRA sends the money on the last business day before.
You can receive the credit by direct deposit if you have it set up with the CRA, or by cheque in the mail if you do not.
The 2026 increase to the GST/HST credit will not solve the cost-of-living crunch on its own, but it does mean a little more money for Canadians who qualify, without any extra paperwork. If you want to make sure you get your full amount, the most important step is to file your 2025 tax return on time, even if your income is low or you did not work the whole year.