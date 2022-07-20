Montreal's 3-Day Korean Street Food Fest Is Coming To Griffintown With BBQ, Kogos & K-Pop
Plus fried chicken! 🎶🍗
The smells of Korean BBQ and sounds of K-pop will waft through the streets of Griffintown this August when POCHA MTL makes its grand return. The Montreal Korean street food market and culture festival will bring local businesses and performers together at the neighbourhood's MR-63 lot at the corner of rues Peel and Ottawa.
Organizers promise Korean fried chicken, pancakes and kogos (corn dogs with fried potato bits). And in addition to a selection of dishes from Montreal restaurants, the event will feature the Sanchae Bibimbap and Korean tacos from two chefs visiting from South Korea.
People hold food from a previous edition of POCHA MTL.Courtesy of POCHA MTL
Attendees might have to practice their eating/dancing multitasking skills: the festival will also feature some irresistible K-pop tunes — made catchier still by on-site dance troops and breakout sessions that the public is invited to join.
POCHA MTL will take place between Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21.
Additional details will come out on August 1, but get a summary of the info we have so far below.
POCHA MTL Korean Street Food & Culture Festival
Two people pose for a photo at a previous edition of POCHA MTL.Courtesy of POCHA MTL
Price: Free entry
Where: MR-63 site, Montreal QC (corner of rues Peel and Ottawa)
When:
- Friday, August 19: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, August 20: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, August 21: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Why You Have To Go: To sample some Korean street snacks from local vendors and dance to some K-pop.