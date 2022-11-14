I Tried McDonald’s New Spicy McCrispy Sandwich & Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Order It Again
McChicken > McCrispy.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
McDonald's Canada announced the arrival of its newest menu item, the McCrispy back in August. Now, while the McChicken has been leading the pack of chicken sandwiches at Mickey D's for like… ever, the McCrispy is gaining momentum.
As if your ordinary chicken sandwich wasn't enough, McDonald's has decided to up the ante with an all-new Spicy McCrispy, which officially rolled out across Canada on November 8.
According to its website, the Spicy McCrispy is a "crispy chicken sandwich topped with our signature habanero sauce. Made with tender and juicy 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken and served on a soft potato bun, it has a taste that’s unmistakably McDonald’s." With a description that crave-inducing, I knew I had to try it out.
I placed my order on UberEats and 15 minutes later, I was ready to dive in. As for presentation, it's safe to say that McDonald's promo photos and the real deal give off major "what you ordered vs. what you got" meme vibes, and that was certainly the case with the Spicy McCrispy.
Despite more lettuce being in the takeout box than in the actual sandwich itself, the ratio of chicken, lettuce, habanero sauce and potato bun was pretty solid. However, that's the only good thing I've really got to say.
I was disappointed that the sandwich didn't give off the spicy kick I had hoped it would, I mean, it is a "spicy" sandwich after all. In fact, the Junior Chicken offers more of a punch than the Spicy McCrispy does and costs less, too.
While the $7.79 price tag was pretty standard for a McDonald's sandwich, I was left wishing I had just ordered a Junior Chicken or the classic McChicken, to be honest.
Sorry, Mcdonald's, but this one just didn't do it for me.