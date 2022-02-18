Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
McDonalds Canada

McDonald’s Will Give You Free French Fries In Quebec Today If You Spend $1

It's not too late to get your french fry on! 🍟

Associate Editor
McDonald’s Will Give You Free French Fries In Quebec Today If You Spend $1
@mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

For all you French fry lovers out there, it's officially bag-fry day! McDonald's is giving away free French fries all day long with a minimum purchase of only $1.

The February 18 event has been highly anticipated, and McDonald's wants to hook you up with some of their delicious fries, all for free. Well... not entirely.

For one day only, with a minimum purchase of $1 on the McDonald's mobile app, you can add a small fry for $0 to your cart. Who doesn't love a free fry?

"We’re celebrating the joy of bag fries! today only, get a free small fries with min $1 pre-tax purchase exclusively with the app," McDonald's posted on their Instagram.

There are a few requirements, though. 'Cause is anything in life really free? You must download the McDonald's app (which is free, of course), go to any location throughout Quebec and place your order via the app.

After your order has been placed through the McDonald's app, you can select for it to be collected inside at the counter, through the drive-thru, or delivered to you in the designated parking area. The deal does not include delivery.

Customers can also reap the benefits of their order through the MyMcDonald's Rewards program available at participating restaurants across Canada. MickyDee's, free fries, and rewards? Why not.

Note that there is a limit of one offer per customer. So, grab your friends, your family, your co-workers, or whoever. Download and activate the app, and get your French fry on. You've only got a few hours left.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

mcdonalds canada

McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Coffee & Tea To Healthcare Workers This Month

Here's how and when eligible Quebecers can claim their complimentary beverages.

Lucian Milasan| Dreamstime, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

With Omicron causing COVID-19 cases to surge across the province, Quebec's frontline healthcare workers are being stretched thin as they manage full hospitals, administer boosters and more. As a small token of appreciation, McDonald's Canada is offering them free coffee and tea for the month of January.

Beginning on January 7, the complimentary hot beverages — either a medium McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Tea — will be available to all frontline healthcare workers at participating locations. They will also be offered to vaccine volunteers, medical testing centre employees and pharmacy workers, as well as emergency services and military personnel.

Keep ReadingShow less
mcdonalds canada

McDonald's Spicy Nuggets Are Finally Available In Quebec & Here's What To Expect

Are you more "Hotter the better!" or "Don't touch my classic nugs"?

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Brett Jordan | Unsplash

Today's a historic day for Chicken McNuggets lovers across Canada — especially those who like their food spicy. For the first time since classic nugs were added to the McDonald's menu in 1984, there's a new flavour option available: Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

Beginning on August 31, for a limited time, you'll be able to find Spicy Chicken McNuggets at McDonald's locations in Quebec.

Keep ReadingShow less
mcdonalds canada

Quebecers Can Get Free Vintage Coca-Cola Glasses At Certain McDonald’s Right Now

Basically the adult version of a Happy Meal toy.

@cocacola_ca | Instagram, Tamara Bauer | Dreamstime

Some people may feel a little too old to continue building their collectables collection, but we're here to tell whoever thinks that such simply isn't true. And if you're into collecting old-school Coca-Cola memorabilia, then you're going to want to head to one of the Walmart McDonald's in Quebec that are currently giving out free vintage Coca-Cola glasses.

Remember how excited we used to get every time we opened our Happy Meal to find a cool new toy? Well, McDonald's is keeping that excitement alive, but this time, for both kids and adults.

Keep ReadingShow less

You Can Get A FREE McDonald's Big Mac Delivered In Montreal This Week

Plus a $0 delivery fee.
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

McDonald's and DoorDash have your lunch covered. Starting Monday and ending November 9, Montrealers can order a free McDonald's Big Mac to be delivered to their homes.

Plus, the delivery fee is $0.

All you have to do is spend $1 or more through McDelivery on DoorDash and use the promo code BIGMAC at checkout. 

Keep ReadingShow less