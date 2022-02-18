McDonald’s Will Give You Free French Fries In Quebec Today If You Spend $1
It's not too late to get your french fry on! 🍟
For all you French fry lovers out there, it's officially bag-fry day! McDonald's is giving away free French fries all day long with a minimum purchase of only $1.
The February 18 event has been highly anticipated, and McDonald's wants to hook you up with some of their delicious fries, all for free. Well... not entirely.
For one day only, with a minimum purchase of $1 on the McDonald's mobile app, you can add a small fry for $0 to your cart. Who doesn't love a free fry?
"We’re celebrating the joy of bag fries! today only, get a free small fries with min $1 pre-tax purchase exclusively with the app," McDonald's posted on their Instagram.
There are a few requirements, though. 'Cause is anything in life really free? You must download the McDonald's app (which is free, of course), go to any location throughout Quebec and place your order via the app.
After your order has been placed through the McDonald's app, you can select for it to be collected inside at the counter, through the drive-thru, or delivered to you in the designated parking area. The deal does not include delivery.
Customers can also reap the benefits of their order through the MyMcDonald's Rewards program available at participating restaurants across Canada. MickyDee's, free fries, and rewards? Why not.
Note that there is a limit of one offer per customer. So, grab your friends, your family, your co-workers, or whoever. Download and activate the app, and get your French fry on. You've only got a few hours left.
