McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Coffee & Tea To Healthcare Workers This Month
Here's how and when eligible Quebecers can claim their complimentary beverages.
With Omicron causing COVID-19 cases to surge across the province, Quebec's frontline healthcare workers are being stretched thin as they manage full hospitals, administer boosters and more. As a small token of appreciation, McDonald's Canada is offering them free coffee and tea for the month of January.
Beginning on January 7, the complimentary hot beverages — either a medium McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Tea — will be available to all frontline healthcare workers at participating locations. They will also be offered to vaccine volunteers, medical testing centre employees and pharmacy workers, as well as emergency services and military personnel.
If you work in one of these fields, all you have to do is go to a participating McDonald's and show them your valid work ID. The offer applies both at the counter and at the drive-thru.
"Throughout the pandemic we saw our franchisees finding creative ways to support their communities in times of need and that's what we're seeing again here today with the free coffee offer," said Gemma Pryor, senior director of the McDonald's Canada Impact Team, in a statement.
In March 2020, McDonald's Canada launched the same initiative to thank frontline workers as the first known cases of COVID-19 began to spread across the country and around the world.
"Now, we are bringing back the offer for a limited time amid the continued push for Canadians to get their vaccine or booster, alongside the ongoing challenges of treating and testing patients in the pandemic. It's a simple gesture of appreciation for those who continue to be on the frontline, protecting and caring for our communities across the country," reads a press release.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
