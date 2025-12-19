M&M'S dropped an exclusive Crocs collab with 2 shoes and limited-edition charms
In what might be the funnest collab of the year, M&M'S and Crocs have teamed up to bring you a collection that's sweet and super creative.
At first glance, this first-ever collaboration between M&M'S and Crocs might surprise you. But think on it for a second, and it makes a ton of sense. It might even be genius.
You've got M&M'S, iconically connected to every party, game night, snack attack you've ever had, and Crocs, arguably the most comfortable and playful shoes ever.
Combined, you've got a collection set to put a smile on your face, whether you're a fashionista, sporty type or just like being comfy. M&M'S believes in the power of fun to draw people together, and this collab is all about celebrating playfulness and creativity.
So what have M&M'S x Crocs cooked up for you?
The classic clog, but make it candy-coated
Candy-print Crocs ClassicCourtesy of M&M'S
Shoe number one is, of course, the M&M'S Crocs Classic Clog, printed all over with a colourful graphic of larger-than-life M&M'S. It comes with four Jibbitz™ charms in the shape of M&M'S Classic and Peanut bags that look good enough to eat (don't, though).
For the glitter lovers: meet the Bae Clog
Sparkly green Bae Clog Courtesy of M&M'S
Taking things to a new level (literally), the sparkly green platform M&M'S Crocs Bae Clog is available in women's sizes, stamped with the iconic "M" and studded with a rainbow array of M&M'S Jibbitz™ charms.
Want more personality? There's a Jibbitz™ pack for that
M&M’S charms packCourtesy of M&M'S
Each one of the iconic M&M'S spokescandies is represented in this pack of charms— Red, Yellow, Orange, Purple, Blue, Green and Ms. Brown — giving you even more customization options for your Crocs.
The shoes are available in adult sizes, and you can find them and the whole limited-edition M&M'S x Crocs collection at select Crocs retailers and retail partners across Canada and in over 50 markets worldwide. You can also find them online at Crocs.ca.
