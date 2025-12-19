Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

M&M'S dropped an exclusive Crocs collab with 2 shoes and limited-edition charms

Here's what you can score.

M&M’S Crocs collection

M&M’S Crocs collab

In what might be the funnest collab of the year, M&M'S and Crocs have teamed up to bring you a collection that's sweet and super creative.

At first glance, this first-ever collaboration between M&M'S and Crocs might surprise you. But think on it for a second, and it makes a ton of sense. It might even be genius.

You've got M&M'S, iconically connected to every party, game night, snack attack you've ever had, and Crocs, arguably the most comfortable and playful shoes ever.

Combined, you've got a collection set to put a smile on your face, whether you're a fashionista, sporty type or just like being comfy. M&M'S believes in the power of fun to draw people together, and this collab is all about celebrating playfulness and creativity.

So what have M&M'S x Crocs cooked up for you?

The classic clog, but make it candy-coated

M&M\u2019S Crocs Classic Clog Candy-print Crocs ClassicCourtesy of M&M'S

Shoe number one is, of course, the M&M'S Crocs Classic Clog, printed all over with a colourful graphic of larger-than-life M&M'S. It comes with four Jibbitz™ charms in the shape of M&M'S Classic and Peanut bags that look good enough to eat (don't, though).

For the glitter lovers: meet the Bae Clog

Glitter green M&M\u2019S Bae Clog Sparkly green Bae Clog Courtesy of M&M'S

Taking things to a new level (literally), the sparkly green platform M&M'S Crocs Bae Clog is available in women's sizes, stamped with the iconic "M" and studded with a rainbow array of M&M'S Jibbitz™ charms.

Want more personality? There's a Jibbitz™ pack for that

M&M\u2019S Jibbitz charms set M&M’S charms packCourtesy of M&M'S

Each one of the iconic M&M'S spokescandies is represented in this pack of charms— Red, Yellow, Orange, Purple, Blue, Green and Ms. Brown — giving you even more customization options for your Crocs.

The shoes are available in adult sizes, and you can find them and the whole limited-edition M&M'S x Crocs collection at select Crocs retailers and retail partners across Canada and in over 50 markets worldwide. You can also find them online at Crocs.ca.

Want to show off your sweet style? Tag @mmscanada and use #ItsMoreFunTogether on socials.

Which M&M'S x Crocs creation are you most hyped for?

