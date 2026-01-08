Habs on the road, you in the stands: The Molson Rivalry Trip to NYC is a hockey fan's dream
You could win tickets to the Habs vs. Rangers, plus flights, BTS access and more.🗽
If you've ever dreamed of taking your Habs fandom on the road, this just might be the single contest you can't miss.
This season, Molson is giving Canadiens fans the chance to win the their spot on the annual Molson Rivalry Trip. It's basically a money-can't-buy hockey fantasy come to life.
Five lucky winners and their guest will get whisked away from Montreal to New York City from April 1 to 3, 2026, to watch the Habs take on their historic rivals, the New York Rangers, at the iconic Madison Square Garden.
And the prize goes way beyond game tickets. Think flights, two nights in a hotel, food and drinks, exclusive behind-the-scenes arena access, official team swag and surprise moments designed for die-hard Canadiens fans just like you.
Imagine cheering from the stands, surrounded by that electric MSG atmosphere, knowing you're part of a once-in-a-lifetime hockey moment.
More than a trip, it's a full-on rivalry-fuelled experience built for those who bleed bleu-blanc-rouge. So if you'd love to see the Habs on the road, especially in a city like New York, with unmatched energy and rivalry, it's time to take your shot.
The catch? You must be 21 or older, legally able to travel to the U.S., and ready to shoot your shot at this once-in-a-lifetime prize.Habs on the road in NYC. You in the stands. If reading that alone gave you chills, you'll want to enter to win your spot on the Molson Rivalry Trip ASAP.