Montreal's La Ronde was just sold in a $342M deal and changes could be coming

"Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition."

La Ronde park in Montreal.

La Ronde is the only Canadian property in the package.

La Ronde has a new owner and a new operator, and the Six Flags name that has been attached to the park for nearly two decades may not survive the transition.

EPR Properties, a real estate investment trust, announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Montreal amusement park as part of a $342 million deal covering seven parks previously owned by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. La Ronde is the only Canadian property in the package.

Once the deal closes — expected by the end of March or early April — the park will be operated by La Ronde Operations Inc., a company owned by industry veteran Kieran Burke. If that name doesn't ring a bell, his parks might: Burke's companies run Village Vacances Valcartier in Quebec City, Calypso Waterpark in Limoges, Ontario, and Wet'n'Wild, among 14 properties total across the US and Canada.

Burke has a longer history with La Ronde than the announcement might suggest. He previously served as chairman and CEO of Six Flags, during which time he negotiated the original lease with the City of Montreal. "I have a special affection for La Ronde, having attended Expo '67 as a child," he said in Wednesday's release.

As for the Six Flags branding, EPR Properties has only acquired rights to the name through 2026, meaning La Ronde could be operating under a different identity as soon as next year. Still, new ownership promises to preserve the spirit of the park moving forward.

"La Ronde holds an important place in Quebec's entertainment landscape. Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition and to continue developing the park while respecting its identity and local roots. I know the amusement park industry well, and my experience as an operator provides a long-term vision that will ensure La Ronde's sustainability, strengthen its market position, and preserve its assets," added Burke.

The park opened on Île Sainte-Hélène for Expo '67 and is currently the largest amusement park in eastern Canada, home to about 40 rides, including Goliath, one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in North America.

Season passes already sold, including multi-park Six Flags privileges, will be honoured for the 2026 season. Further details are expected once the transaction officially closes.

