The STM is hiring for summer 2026 and some jobs pay over $33 an hour
Training is paid too.
If you're a full-time student in Montreal looking for a summer job that actually pays well, the STM is hiring for a handful of positions across its network and offices for summer 2026 — and some of them come with paid training before you even start.
Positions are open to students enrolled full-time during the winter 2026 semester at a Quebec-recognized institution and who are at least 16 years old. Contracts run between 10 and 16 weeks, depending on the role.
Here's what's available:
Customer service agent — transport adapté
Deadline: March 11 | Salary: $32.03/hr | 16 weeks (May 11 – Aug. 28)
Based at 3111 Jarry St., this role involves handling user inquiries by phone and in writing, following up on complaints, and drafting communications in both French and English. At least one year of college in social sciences or a related field is required, along with customer service experience. English proficiency is mandatory.
Administration technician
Deadline: March 11 | Salary: $29.30/hr | 13 weeks (May 25 – Aug. 21)
Based at Place Bonaventure with remote work possible, this role covers timesheet validation, payroll processing, and compliance with collective agreements. A DEC in accounting, plus Microsoft Office proficiency, are considered assets.
Maintenance worker
Deadline: March 15 | Salary: $32.22/hr | 10 to 14 weeks
You'd be responsible for keeping metro cars, stations, and buses clean across the STM network, working day, evening, or overnight shifts. A valid Class 5 licence with two years of driving experience is required, along with a high school diploma and at least one year of work experience. Paid training is included.
Accounting clerk
Deadline: March 11 | Salary: $33.75/hr | 15 weeks (May 18 – Aug. 14)
The highest-paying position on the list. Based at Place Bonaventure with remote work possible, the role involves processing supplier invoices, tracking billing discrepancies, and validating payment transactions. A DEP in accounting or one year of studies in a related field is required. SAP knowledge is an asset.
Station agent
Deadline: March 15 | Salary: $28.95/hr | 14 weeks (May 18 – Aug. 23)
You'd be the first point of contact for metro riders, selling and exchanging transit passes, monitoring station access, and making sure equipment is running properly. Shifts vary and include evenings, nights, and weekends. A three-week paid training period is included. Cash handling experience is required.
Adapted transit divisional clerk
Deadline: March 15 | Salary: $26.33/hr | 12 weeks (May 25 – Sept. 6)
Based at 3111 Jarry St., this role involves handling calls from adapted transit users, coordinating real-time service follow-ups, and directing requests to the right resources. Two years of college in administration or a related field is required, along with a three-week paid training period in May.
Several of these deadlines fall in the next two weeks, so if any of these sound like a fit, it's worth applying sooner rather than later.
