The SPVM just caught Canada's most wanted fugitive but they're still searching for another

A murder suspect is on the loose.

The SPVM logo on a Montreal police vehicle.
Montreal police made a middle-of-the-night arrest that closed the book on a months-long manhunt.

The SPVM arrested Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, 24, at around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough, taking down the fugitive who had sat at the very top of the Bolo Program's most wanted list in Canada for months.

Fuentes Gramajo, a Montrealer, was wanted by Toronto police for a murder committed in the parking lot of the Yorkdale Shopping Centre on July 17, 2025. According to an SPVM press release, he was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant and is scheduled to appear in Montreal court later today.

The Bolo Program — which stands for "Be On the Lookout" — works with police services across the country to publicize active fugitives through social media, billboards, and targeted outreach. Since launching in 2018, more than half of the suspects featured in its campaigns have been located or arrested.

But while the Fuentes Gramajo case moves forward, the SPVM is renewing its appeal for help locating another fugitive still on the Bolo list: Dylan Denis.

A BOLO wanted poster. Dylan Denis has been the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant and a wanted notice since last year.BOLO

Denis, 28, is wanted in connection with a murder in the Ahuntsic–Cartierville borough on May 14, 2024. Two suspects in that case have already been arrested, but the third suspect has not been found.

The suspect is described as a white francophone male, approximately 5'7" and 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, and several tattoos — including one on his neck that reads "CRIME PAY$." A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for any information leading to his arrest, valid until June 9, 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station.

