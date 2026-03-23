A magical Harry Potter world hits Montreal this week & it's the first of its kind in Canada
Yes, there will be Butterbeer.
If you've been waiting for your Hogwarts acceptance letter, you can stop checking the mail. Something better is coming to Montreal this week.
First announced back in February, Harry Potter: Visions of Magic opens at Place Bonaventure this Friday, March 27. The experience has already made stops around the world, but Montreal is the first city in the country to get it. It's produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, NEON, and Montreal's own EMM Williams Productions.
The whole thing takes about an hour and covers eight immersive environments from the wizarding world. What sets it apart from a regular exhibition is that you're not just walking around looking at things. Your wand is what drives the experience, letting you illuminate hidden details, interact with sets, and trigger effects as you move through each room.
An immersive Harry Potter experience is coming to Montreal this spring. Warner Bros. Studio | Courtesy
The route starts on the Knight Bus, the purple triple-decker that squeezes through London traffic, before dropping you off at 12 Grimmauld Place, where you can poke around the Black family home. From there, you pass through the Ministries of Magic from London, Paris and New York, then into Newt's Menagerie, where a bunch of fantastic beasts are somehow crammed into a single suitcase.
The Hall of Prophecy comes next, a mirrored room full of glowing orbs that whisper at you, followed by Knockturn Alley and the Room of Requirement. The whole thing wraps up in the Pensieve, a 360-degree room where you're essentially swimming through Harry's memories.
On your way out, there's an official merchandise shop stocked with exclusive collectibles, and yes, Butterbeer is available. It's the same sweet, butterscotch-cream-soda drink with a frothy topping you'd find at Universal, for anyone who hasn't tried it yet.
Tickets are on sale now through Fever. Some dates in March and April are already showing limited availability, and bookings are open through June. Pricing is $34 for anyone 13 and up, $28 for kids 3 to 12, and $30.50 for seniors 65 and over. There's a family package at $29.50 per person for groups of four with a maximum of two adults, and a group rate of $30.50 per person for six or more.
The experience runs Wednesdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Place Bonaventure, 800 De La Gauchetière St. W.
Harry Potter: Visions of Magic
Price: From $29.50 per person (family package) | $34 for ages 13+
When: Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., starting March 27, 2026
Address: Place Bonaventure, 800 De La Gauchetière St. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's the first time this internationally acclaimed immersive experience has come to Canada, and you get a wand to interact with eight full environments from the wizarding world. Butterbeer is also on the menu.
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