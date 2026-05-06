The 2026 Michelin Guide just dropped and 2 Montreal restaurants walked away with stars
5 local spots now have Michelin stars!
While it never needed much help, Montreal's culinary scene just got a little boost.
The MICHELIN Guide released its 2026 Quebec selection this morning, and four restaurants across the province earned new One Stars — including two in Montreal.
Hoogan et Beaufort and Sushi Nishinokaze both picked up their first stars, joining the three Montreal restaurants that have held the distinction since last year: Jérôme Ferrer - Europea, Mastard and Sabayon. That brings Montreal's total to five starred restaurants in the 2026 guide.
Province-wide, Quebec City's Tanière³ held onto its two stars for the second consecutive year, and Le Clan in Quebec City and Auberge Saint-Mathieu in Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc also earned new One Stars. Three new Green Stars were awarded for sustainable and mindful gastronomy as well, going to Coteau in Quebec City, Huit 100 Vingt in Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare and Les Mal-Aimés in Cookshire-Eaton.
Seven restaurants picked up new Bib Gourmands — the guide's designation for excellent food at accessible prices — including Montreal's own Limbo and Le Clocher Penché. The full 2026 selection covers 121 restaurants across the province, with 13 earning stars in total.
Quebec restaurants with Michelin stars.Michelin
Here's a closer look at Montreal's two newest additions:
Hoogan et Beaufort
Cuisine: Modern, wood-fired
Address: 4095 rue Molson, Montreal
Chef Marc-André Jetté's Rosemont dining room has long been a local favourite, and Michelin inspectors finally put a star on it.
The space itself is part of the appeal — a repurposed industrial building with red-brick walls dating to 1904 and original metal framework — but it's the wood-fired cooking that won the guide over.
Everything from the house-made agnolotti with celeriac and Louis d'Or cheese to the duck cooked whole on the carcass gets the flame treatment, right through to dessert. Sommelier Hugo Duchesne, whose wine list also drew inspectors' praise, took home the Michelin Sommelier Award as part of this year's special honours.
Sushi Nishinokaze
Cuisine: Japanese/Edomae sushi
Address: 5400 boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal
Chef Vincent Gee runs one of the top omakase counters in the city.
His approach to Edomae tradition is meticulous. The fish, sourced mostly from Japan and supplemented by top Canadian product, is presented at the start of service in a traditional box. The rice alone involves pesticide-free grain, straw basket storage, a custom vinegar blend and temperature adjustments based on the fat content of each fish.
The result, per inspectors: dazzlingly fresh Nova Scotia shrimp, precisely prepared bluefin tuna and kohada with an intense umami flavour.