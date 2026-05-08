Here's when the weather will actually feel like summer in Montreal this year
Keep your jacket handy for now.
After a long, brutal winter in southern Quebec, it's hard to complain about the weather we've been having. Sure, it's been rainy and a little on the chilly side, but at least we're not shovelling snow!
But if you're waiting for the kind of heat that makes a terrasse (or pool) feel mandatory, you're going to need a little more patience.
With that said, May seems to be moving in the right direction.
According to a report published Thursday by MétéoMédia, the second half of May is typically when southern Quebec starts to feel the shift. Historically, the number of days hitting 20°C nearly doubles between the first and second half of the month in Montreal, climbing from an average of five days to nine. More importantly, sustained 20°C temperatures, meaning several consecutive days where the daily high consistently clears that mark, tend to arrive around May 20 in the south of the province.
That's the moment, as MétéoMédia puts it, where we finally leave behind spring's hesitant tendencies.
There's a catch, though. Recent years have shown just how much that timeline can swing. In 2024, sustained warmth arrived as early as May 14. In 2023, it didn't show up until May 26. And last year, Montrealers waited all the way until June 2.
For actual pool weather, meaning stable temperatures in the 23 to 25°C range, MétéoMédia says southern Quebec typically doesn't get there until mid-June on average. Further north, that window shifts back a few days. And in eastern Quebec, the large bodies of water nearby keep things cool considerably longer. Gaspé, for example, doesn't see stable summer heat until around July 12.
As for this weekend, the forecast features some nice days, along with more chilly nights. Friday tops out at 13°C and dips to 5°C overnight. Saturday is the best of the bunch, climbing to 18°C and mainly sunny in the afternoon, though temperatures fall back to 10°C overnight with showers expected. Sunday reaches 17°C with a chance of a morning shower before clearing up in the afternoon, then cools to 6°C overnight.
In the meantime, summer enthusiasts will have to hold out a bit longer, and probably keep their jackets handy.