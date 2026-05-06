How much cheaper is it to live in Quebec City vs Montreal? We did the math
From rent to restaurant prices, here's how the two Quebec cities actually stack up.
Wondering whether life in Montreal has gotten too expensive, or whether Quebec City might actually be the smarter move financially?
The two cities share a province, a language, and a lot of the same cold-weather complaints, but when it comes to the cost of living, they're more different than most people assume.
Using data from Numbeo (updated May 2026), we broke down the essentials like rent, food, utilities, transit, and everyday expenses to see where your dollar stretches further.
Spoiler: Montreal has the bigger job market, but the provincial capital wins on affordability in most categories.
Rent
Rent is where the gap becomes impossible to ignore. According to Numbeo, a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Montreal averages $1,822, compared to $1,321 in Quebec City, a difference of about 38%.
Outside the city centre, the numbers are $1,344 in Montreal versus $1,082 in Quebec City. For a three-bedroom downtown, you're looking at $3,084 in Montreal and $2,099 in Quebec City, which is over $980 more per month for the same footprint.
Overall, rent prices in Montreal are nearly 27.5% higher in the city centre, making it the single largest cost difference between the two cities.
Groceries
The gap is smaller here, but Quebec City still comes out ahead on several staples.
Here's how a few key items compared:
- Milk (1L): $3.14 in Montreal vs $3.25 in Quebec City
- Bread (500g): $4.54 vs $4.15
- Chicken breast (1 kg): $17.57 vs $15.22
- Beef (1 kg): $20.83 vs $16.33
- Eggs (12): $4.94 vs $4.32
A few items like milk and bread are slightly pricier in Quebec City, but proteins and produce generally cost more in Montreal. Overall, grocery prices in Montreal run about 5.7% higher, according to Numbeo.
Utilities
Both cities benefit from Quebec's low hydro rates, so the gap here is narrower than you'd see comparing either city to Toronto.
That said, Montreal still comes in higher. Basic utilities for an 85-square-metre apartment average $122 in Montreal versus $138 in Quebec City, with Quebec City actually running about 13.5% more expensive on that line item, largely due to heating demands in a colder, less urban environment.
Internet is cheaper in Montreal at $60 versus $64 in Quebec City, and mobile plans are similar at $52 vs $49. So it more or less evens out on the bills side.
Public transportation
Transit is one area where Montreal has a clear edge, largely because Quebec City's public transit network is a fraction of the size.
The STM's unlimited monthly pass runs $104.50. Quebec City's RTC monthly pass comes in at $98, which is cheaper on paper, but the coverage and frequency aren't really comparable. A single fare is the same price in both cities at $3.75.
If you rely on transit to get around comfortably, Montreal's metro and bus network is significantly more functional, and if you're in Quebec City without a car, life gets harder fast.
Gas
Quebec City has a slight edge here. Numbeo puts gas at $1.70 per litre in Montreal versus $1.62 in Quebec City, a modest difference, but one that adds up if you're filling up weekly.
Given how car-dependent Quebec City is compared to Montreal, that discount helps offset what you'd spend commuting.
Dining out
Both cities have Michelin-star-worthy culinary scenes, so quality is not an issue here.
Eating out costs about the same at the lower end, with an inexpensive sit-down meal running $25 in both cities. But a three-course dinner for two is $110 in Montreal versus $96.80 in Quebec City, about 12% cheaper.
Domestic draft beer averages $8 in Montreal compared to $7.50 in Quebec City, and a cappuccino is $5.41 versus $5.00. Neither city is going to break the bank, but Quebec City's restaurant scene is slightly better for your wallet (if you stay away from tourist areas) over the long run.
The grand total
So how does it all shake out?
According to Numbeo, You would need around $4,578 in Quebec City to maintain the same standard of life that you can have with $5,000 in Montreal (assuming you rent in both cities).
The average after-tax monthly salary tells a slightly different story, sitting at $4,009 in Montreal versus $3,978 in Quebec City, a gap of less than 1%. Montreal's larger job market doesn't translate into dramatically higher take-home pay, but the city does offer more options, especially in tech, finance, and media.
In short, you can live comfortably solo in Quebec City for somewhere around $2,750 a month. The same standard of living in Montreal runs closer to $3,200.
Whether that premium is worth it depends on what you're looking for. Montreal has more of everything: more neighbourhoods, more nightlife, more career paths. But if your priority is keeping costs down in a city that still has great food, a rich history, and zero shortage of things to do, Quebec City makes a compelling case.