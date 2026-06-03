You could own a rare unit in Montreal's most iconic building for less than you might expect
A rare Habitat 67 unit just hit the market for under $600K.
With new high-rise towers going up every year, Montreal has no shortage of upscale condo units for sale. But every once in a while, a listing comes along that no glass-and-steel building could ever compete with.
We're talking, of course, about Habitat 67.
The brutalist landmark perched on the St. Lawrence has been one of Montreal's most recognizable structures since it debuted at Expo 67, and it remains one of the most coveted addresses in the city.
Luckily for those who've always dreamed of living there, one unit just hit the market, and it happens to be one of the rarest (and more affordable) configurations in the complex.
Apartment 1032 is listed at $575,000, and even by Habitat 67 standards, it's an unusual find.
When architect Moshe Safdie designed Habitat, he built it around a modular cube system, with units made up of one, two or three cubes depending on the layout. One-cube units were always the smallest and most intimate configuration, and today there are only seven of them left in the entire building.
They also almost never come up for sale.
This one sits on the ninth floor at the southern tip of the building, tucked into a quieter corner of the structure with access to a large common terrace that offers sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River, the Port and the city skyline.
Apartment 1032, Habitat 67Guillaume Gorini
A 132-square-foot solarium was added to the unit at some point, bringing the total living space to approximately 756 square feet and giving it a brightness and flexibility that the original footprint alone wouldn't provide.
What's inside
The layout is a 3½-room configuration with one bedroom and one bathroom. Because there are no load-bearing walls within the cube itself, the interior can be reconfigured to suit different needs, which is something most condos at this price point can't offer.
Apartment 1032, Habitat 67Guillaume Gorini
Apartment 1032, Habitat 67Guillaume Gorini
The solarium opens onto the common terrace, and the corner position means natural light comes in from multiple angles throughout the day.
Apartment 1032, Habitat 67Guillaume Gorini
Apartment 1032, Habitat 67Guillaume Gorini
The listing describes the unit as ideal for a single person, a couple or anyone looking for a pied-à-terre in the city, and the efficient floor plan is designed to feel considerably larger than the square footage suggests.
Apartment 1032, Habitat 67Guillaume Gorini
The location
Habitat 67 sits on a peninsula with the St. Lawrence on one side and the Old Port on the other, adjacent to Parc de Dieppe and minutes from downtown.
It's close to a bike path connected to Montreal's broader cycling network, steps from STM bus service, and not far from the Jean-Drapeau REM station on Île Sainte-Hélène. The building is also pet-friendly, has a convenience store on the premises and offers 24-hour security and doormen.
What does it cost to live here?
Monthly fees for unit 1032 come in at $1,360.86 under normal circumstances, covering operating costs, building management, the reserve fund, municipal and school taxes, electricity, heating, air conditioning, building insurance, one indoor parking space and one indoor storage unit. An electric vehicle charging station can also be installed at an additional cost.
Worth flagging: a special assessment of $550 per month was approved in December 2025 and took effect January 1, 2026, running for 24 months to cover elevator renovations and window replacements across the complex. That brings the current monthly contribution to $1,910.86 until the assessment period ends.
Habitat 67 also operates as a Limited Partnership. Buyers purchase one share of the LP and sign a lease granting exclusive use of their unit, parking and storage. There are no municipal transfer duties, but the buyer pays a transaction fee of 1.5% of the purchase price to the SEC.
The building was designated a historic monument by the City of Montreal in 2007 and has been listed in the Registre du patrimoine culturel du Québec since 2009.
Listing details
Apartment 1032, Habitat 67Guillaume Gorini
- Price: $575,000
- Address: 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #1032, Montreal, QC
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Living area: 756 sq. ft. (including 132 sq. ft. solarium)
- Monthly fees: $1,360.86 (or $1,910.86 including current special assessment)
- Parking: 1 indoor space
- Built: 1967
- View: Panoramic, St. Lawrence River
The listing is available through David De Santis at Westmount Realty.