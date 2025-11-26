Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Montreal's Habitat 67 has a $750K condo for sale & it's like a time capsule inside (PHOTOS)

The inside is remarkably close to its original 1967 design.

The interior of a condo in Habitat 67. Right: Habitat 67 in Montreal.

Listed for $750,000, the two-floor, two-bedroom unit sits inside Moshe Safdie's iconic Expo-era complex.

Guillaume Gorini, Sergii Figurnyi| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you have ever dreamed of living inside a museum piece without freezing your bank account, this may be your shot. A rare Habitat 67 condo recently hit the market in Montreal, and unlike most units that have undergone modern renovations, this one remains remarkably close to its original 1967 design.

Listed for $750,000, the two-floor, two-bedroom unit sits inside Moshe Safdie's iconic Expo-era complex and feels more like a preserved architectural time capsule than a typical condo. It comes with 1,348 square feet of living space, walls of windows, and the kind of Saint Lawrence River views that make you forget you're minutes from downtown.

And yes — it has a private terrace overlooking the water.

Here's a look inside.

The exterior of Habitat 67

The exterior of Habitat 67 in Montreal. The exterior of Habitat 67westmountrealty.com

Habitat 67 has always been a symbol of brutalist brilliance, but what makes this unit stand out is its untouched character. Most condos here have been renovated and redesigned, but this one still feels like the original architectural experiment Safdie envisioned nearly 60 years ago.

A real living room with views

2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC.Guillaume Gorini

The living and dining space stretches over 16 feet wide and nearly 24 feet long, framed by windows on three sides. It's the kind of layout you simply don't get in modern construction projects, with enough room for a serious entertaining setup, a piano, or a projector for winter movie nights.

Sunlight pours in from multiple directions, and the original parquet floors give the whole space a warm, almost gallery-like feel.

The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC. The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC.Guillaume Gorini

A cozy kitchen

One of the condo's most fascinating features is the kitchen. It remains close to its original configuration, part of a program in which Frigidaire (then owned by General Motors) subsidized and supplied appliances to demonstrate what a forward-thinking, built-in kitchen could look like.

The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC. The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC.Guillaume Gorini

Sleek cabinet lines, long counter runs and minimal hardware hint at that Expo-era optimism, yet everything still works as a functional everyday space.

Habitat 67 units are famously customizable, and this one's efficient floor plan makes it easy to tailor without losing the iconic lines.

Bedrooms with water views

The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC. The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC.Guillaume Gorini

Both bedrooms keep things simple and bright, with built-in shelving and corner windows that pull your eyes straight to the water. The primary bedroom faces the river directly, making mornings feel more like waking up at a lakeside retreat than in the middle of a major city.

The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC. The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC.Guillaume Gorini

A fibreglass bathroom straight out of Expo 67

The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC. The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC.Guillaume Gorini

The bathroom is another piece of preserved design history. Instead of tile and grout, the original Habitat bathrooms were built using moulded fibreglass modules, a material choice that felt futuristic in the late sixties. This unit still has that sculptural, all-in-one look, complete with integrated tub and storage.

It isn't "retro-inspired." it's the real thing.

The terrace that sells the whole thing

While the property is bursting with charm, the patio is the cherry on top.

The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC. The patio section of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC.Westmount Realty

The outdoor space is surrounded by greenery and overlooks the Saint Lawrence River, offering room for dining, lounging, or planting a small garden. It's easy to imagine summer evenings here, with the rapids providing ambient noise and no traffic in sight.

What to know if you're curious

The unit is listed for $750,000 and comes with 1,348 square feet, two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a powder room, and garage parking. Habitat 67 also offers 24-hour porter service and a tight-knit community of residents who take pride in living inside one of Montreal's most recognizable buildings.

The interior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC. The exterior of 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC.Guillaume Gorini

Anyone interested in seeing it can contact the listing broker, David De Santis of Westmount Realty, or view the full details on the REALTOR.ca listing.

Listing details

Price: $750,000
Address: 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy #635, Montreal, QC
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full + 1 powder room
Square footage: 1,348 sq. ft.
Monthly fees: $2,391
Parking: 1 indoor space
Built: 1967
View: St. Lawrence River

  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

