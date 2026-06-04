We compared the cost of living in Montreal vs Ottawa and the gap is kind of shocking

Aside from beer, nearly everything is more expensive in Ottawa.

Montreal skyline. Right: Montreal skyline

Using the latest data from Numbeo, updated June 2026, we compared the cost of living across both cities category by category, and some of the results were surprising.

Iryna Tolmachova| Dreamstime, Iryna Tolmachova| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

When most people picture an expensive Canadian city, Ottawa doesn't usually top the list. It's the capital, sure, but it has a reputation as a quieter, more manageable place to live compared to a sprawling metropolis like Montreal.

What it lacks in population size, though, it more than makes up for in expensive living costs.

Using the latest data from Numbeo, updated June 2026, we compared the cost of living across both cities category by category, and some of the results were surprising.

Ottawa comes out pricier than Montreal in most areas, and in a few categories the gap is wider than you might expect.

Rent

This is where the difference is really felt.

A one-bedroom apartment in downtown Ottawa averages $2,069, compared to $1,805 in Montreal, a difference of nearly 15%. Outside the city centre, the gap widens further, with Ottawa averaging $1,753 versus Montreal's $1,352, about 30% more. For a three-bedroom downtown, Ottawa comes in at $3,234 compared to Montreal's $3,133, a more modest difference, but still higher.

Overall, Numbeo puts rent prices in Ottawa at 13.8% higher than in Montreal.

Groceries

The grocery picture is more mixed, with each city winning on different items. Montreal is pricier on some staples, including local cheese, chicken, and a few produce items, while Ottawa costs more for bread, beef, apples and onions. Here's how a few key items compared:

  • Milk (1L): $3.26 in Montreal vs $3.17 in Ottawa
  • Bread (500g): $4.54 in Montreal vs $3.87 in Ottawa
  • Chicken fillets (1 kg): $17.71 in Montreal vs $15.03 in Ottawa
  • Beef (1 kg): $21.41 in Montreal vs $21.97 in Ottawa
  • Eggs (12): $4.99 in Montreal vs $4.43 in Ottawa
  • Local cheese (1 kg): $19.80 in Montreal vs $13.52 in Ottawa

Overall, grocery prices in Ottawa run about 1.7% higher than Montreal, making this the closest category of the comparison.

Transit

Montreal's transit network is significantly more developed than Ottawa's. It's also much cheaper to use.

A monthly public transit pass in Montreal runs $104.50 through the STM, compared to $135 in Ottawa, nearly 30% more. A single fare is $3.75 in Montreal versus $4.05 in Ottawa.

If you rely on public transit to get around, Montreal is a considerably cheaper city to live car-free in.

Utilities

Ottawa's utility bills run notably higher than Montreal's. Basic monthly utilities for an 85-square-metre apartment average $119 in Montreal compared to $197 in Ottawa, a difference of nearly 67%. That's a substantial gap that adds up quickly over the course of a year, and it's one of the starker numbers in this entire comparison.

Internet and mobile plan costs are virtually the same in both cities, coming in at $60 and $50 respectively.

Dining out

Restaurant prices are broadly comparable between the two cities, with a few notable differences. An inexpensive sit-down meal runs $24 in Montreal versus $25 in Ottawa. A three-course dinner for two costs $100 in both cities. Domestic draft beer is actually cheaper in Ottawa at $8 versus $9 in Montreal, which is one of the few categories where Ottawa comes out ahead.

Childcare

This is one of the most striking gaps in the entire comparison, and one that will matter a lot to young families. Private full-day preschool or kindergarten averages $838 per month in Montreal versus $1,244 in Ottawa, nearly 50% more.

Quebec's subsidized daycare system plays a significant role here, making Montreal one of the most affordable cities in the country for families with young children.

The big picture

According to Numbeo, you would need around $7,930 in Ottawa to maintain the same standard of living you can have with $7,400 in Montreal, assuming you rent in both cities.

The average after-tax monthly salary tells an interesting story though. Ottawa comes in at $5,073 compared to Montreal's $4,066, a gap of nearly 25%. So while Ottawa is more expensive across most categories, salaries there are also meaningfully higher, which softens the impact depending on your field and career stage.

In short, Montreal remains one of the better value propositions among major Canadian cities, particularly for renters, transit users and families taking advantage of Quebec's childcare system. Ottawa may have the higher paycheques, but it comes with a cost of living to match.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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