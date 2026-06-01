Loto-Québec is looking for 9 winners who may not know they've won up to $2 million
You may want to give your tickets another look.
If you've bought a lottery ticket in Quebec recently and haven't gotten around to checking it yet, now might be a good time.
Loto-Québec is currently searching for nine people who have won prizes of $100,000 or more and have yet to come forward to claim them. The unclaimed total includes two jackpots worth $2 million each, three prizes of $1 million, and several others ranging from $100,000 to $333,333. One winner is even owed $25,000 per year for life.
What many players don't realize is that lottery prizes come with a claim deadline. Once that window closes, unclaimed winnings don't roll over to the next draw. The money goes back to Loto-Québec and is redistributed as bonus prizes. The winner, meanwhile, walks away with nothing.
As of May 25, 2026, here are the nine unclaimed prizes still on the table.
Banco — $2,000,000 Draw date: April 18, 2026. The winning selection was 01 02 05 09 10 14 16 19 22 23 26 27 37 40 42 51 60 68 69 70. The ticket was sold in the Montreal region. Claim deadline: April 18, 2027.
Québec Max — $2,000,000 Draw date: March 31, 2026. Winning numbers: 02 05 19 21 28 39 41, complementary: 45. Ticket sold in Montérégie. Claim deadline: March 31, 2027.
Lotto Max — $1,000,000 Draw date: April 3, 2026. Winning numbers: 05 10 21 24 30 40 44. Ticket sold in Montreal. Claim deadline: April 3, 2027.
Québec Max — $1,000,000 Draw date: January 9, 2026. Winning numbers: 13 22 26 34 37 42 47. Ticket sold in Outaouais. Claim deadline: January 9, 2027.
Spécial de l'été — $1,000,000 Draw date: June 20, 2025. Winning selection: 968193. Ticket sold in Lanaudière. Claim deadline: June 20, 2026. This one is urgent, with less than three weeks left to claim.
Grande Vie — $25,000 per year for life Draw date: July 14, 2025. Winning numbers: 17 22 26 37 43. Ticket sold in Outaouais. Claim deadline: July 14, 2026.
Québec Max — $333,333 Draw date: November 21, 2025. Winning numbers: 01 09 10 11 24 40 49. This represents one of three shares of the prize. Ticket sold in Laval. Claim deadline: November 21, 2026.
Lotto 6/49 — $100,000 Draw date: February 21, 2026. Winning selection: 65044425-01. This represents one of ten shares of the prize. Ticket sold in Chaudière-Appalaches. Claim deadline: February 21, 2027.
Sprinto — $100,000 Draw date: June 9, 2025. Winning numbers: 26 38 42 46 48. Ticket sold in Chaudière-Appalaches. Claim deadline: June 9, 2026. Another urgent one, with roughly a week left to claim.
To check whether your ticket is a winner, you can visit Loto-Québec's prize claim status page at loteries.lotoquebec.com.
This story was inspired by the article "Loto-Québec cherche 9 gagnants qui ignorent peut-être qu'ils ont remporté jusqu'à 2 M$" which was originally published on Narcity.