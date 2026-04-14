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Canada's guide to the most luxurious bathrooms just inducted these 3 Montreal restaurants

Montreal's in the Cashmere Bathroom Guide!

A beautifully well lit luxury bathroom at Marcus in Montreal

The women's bathroom at Marcus, Montreal.

Courtesy of Sebastian Furtado
Editor, Studio

Restaurants are praised for their menus, their interiors, even their playlists—but rarely for the one space every guest is guaranteed to visit: the bathroom. Despite being one of the most-used rooms in any restaurant, it’s often overlooked. That’s exactly what the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ set out to change.

There are three Montreal restaurants to add to your must-try list— and it's not (just) because they make great food. Newly inducted to the coveted Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™, created by Cashmere, Canada’s #1 bathroom tissue, these spots were recognized for elevating the bathroom experience through thoughtful design, cleanliness, and standout amenities.

Depending on how well the bathroom scored, it was awarded one, two or three "Fleurs" — a distinction inspired by the embossed design on Cashmere bathroom tissue.

Bringing her expertise in the Montreal dining scene, official inspector Elise Tastet (founder of Tastet) helped develop the shortlist, evaluate the bathrooms and inform the final selections so they were properly signed off by a local who knows what's up.

A restaurant bathroom with while tiles, wood walls and white basins. Rôtisserie La LuneCourtesy of Gabriel Liviu

Of the three, Rôtisserie La Lune, boasts an upscale washroom to complement its elevated Quebecois rotisserie vibes — earning it two Fleurs for being "beyond expectations and worth a photo opp."

A large, elegant restaurant bathroom with white basins and marble walls. Île de FranceCourtesy of Sebastian Furtado

Likewise, two Fleurs were awarded to downtown Montreal's Île de France, a sunny French-meets-Atlantic restaurant where even the bathroom has exceptional views.

Ultimately, though, only one Montreal restaurant achieved three Fleurs in this year's Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ : Marcus. Located on the fourth floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, this was the only bathroom rated "outstanding and gasp-worthy, worth stopping at the bathroom first."

A dramatic restaurant bathroom in dark marbled stone. MarcusCourtesy of Sebastian Furtado

Considering that the bathroom is one of the most-visited rooms in any restaurant, it only makes sense to recognize excellence in this critical element of dining out.

If you want to see just how luxurious a bathroom experience can be, check out the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™. And when you book a table at one of these Montreal spots, don't forget to stop by the bathroom to see what it takes to earn a coveted Fleur (or three!).

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