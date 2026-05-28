This Montreal grocery store racked up $9K in health inspection fines over the past few months
The store had five infractions over the past three years.
A grocery store and butcher shop on Rue Beaubien Est in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood has accumulated $9,000 in fines from Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) across three separate violations, according to records published in the provincial food safety registry.
Souk Michelet, located at 6450 Rue Beaubien Est, was cited twice for failing to keep heat-sensitive perishable products at or below 4°C, and once for failing to maintain clean premises, equipment and utensils used in food preparation, storage and service.
MAPAQ records note that the operator running the location at the time of each infraction has since ceased operations, though the store appears to still be open based on recent customer activity online.
One note before diving in: the inspections cited here did not necessarily take place recently. In many cases, several months or more can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.
Here's a breakdown of the three most recent violations, listed chronologically by infraction date.
July 15, 2024 — $3,000
Inspectors found that heat-sensitive perishable products, excluding whole fresh fruits and vegetables, were not being cooled promptly or maintained at or below 4°C until delivery to the customer. The judgment was issued May 12, 2026.
October 9, 2024 — $2,500
A second infraction for the same temperature control violation was recorded roughly three months later. The judgment was issued May 12, 2026.
January 30, 2025 — $3,500
The third and largest fine was issued after inspectors found that the premises, vehicles, equipment, materials and utensils used for food preparation, storage, transport and service were not being kept clean. The judgment was issued March 18, 2026.
Earlier fines on record
The three violations above aren't the first time Souk Michelet has appeared in the MAPAQ registry. Records show two additional infractions from November 29, 2023, both published in December 2024.
The store was fined $1,500 for the same temperature control violation cited in the more recent round, and $1,200 for failing to maintain clean premises and equipment. Combined with the most recent fines, the total on record for this address comes to $11,700.
What customers say
Souk Michelet holds a 3.6-star rating across 166 Google reviews.
Some customers praised the store's selection of North African products, competitive prices and helpful staff. Others were less generous. One reviewer described buying zelabia that had a strange taste and texture, and a soufflé that went straight in the trash. Another raised concerns at the butcher counter, writing that a piece of lamb's liver appeared to have been frozen alongside fish. A third described a sharp decline in meat quality over the past several years, writing that the merguez sausages were unrecognizable from what the store once offered.
MAPAQ fines are issued by the Montreal Municipal Court and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect the current conditions at the establishment. As noted above, MAPAQ records indicate the operator who ran this location at the time of the infractions has since ceased operations.