A little-known passport rule could derail your summer travel plans and many Canadians miss it

Even if it's not expired.

A Canadian passport with a navy blue cover lies flat on a wooden surface.

A Canadian passport.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime
Contributor

If you're a Canadian with international travel plans this summer, it's worth taking a closer look at your passport before you finalize anything, even if it hasn't expired yet.

A passport rule that catches a lot of Canadian travellers off guard could mean needing to renew your document months earlier than you'd planned. Just because your passport shows an expiry date of late 2026 or even 2027 doesn't automatically mean you'll be allowed to board your flight or cross into another country.

The reason comes down to entry requirements that vary by destination, and many people only find out about them at the worst possible moment.

The six-month rule

Many countries enforce what's known as the six-month rule, meaning your passport needs to remain valid for at least six months beyond your arrival date, not just the length of your trip. Popular summer destinations that follow this policy include Thailand, the Dominican Republic and Singapore, along with dozens of others.

Other countries require at least three months of validity beyond your expected departure date, while some simply ask that your passport cover the duration of your stay.

If your passport falls short of whatever the requirement is, you likely won't be getting on that plane. Airlines can refuse boarding before you even reach the border, and if that doesn't happen, border officials at your destination will turn you away.

How to figure out when you actually need to renew

Before locking in any travel plans, there are two things worth verifying: your passport's expiry date and the specific entry requirements for every country on your itinerary.

According to Service Canada, when you need to renew depends entirely on where you're headed, since different countries set their own rules that go beyond simply having a valid document.

Canadians with passports expiring in late 2026 or early 2027 may find they need to renew sooner than expected depending on their destination. The Government of Canada's travel advice page at travel.gc.ca lists entry requirements country by country, and Service Canada's website also publishes current passport processing times, which can stretch during peak travel season. The earlier you check, the more options you have.

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