This Montreal restaurant is home to the world's #1 best pizza and it's like a slice of Italy
The official world champion of pizzas lives in Montreal.
You don't have to travel to Italy for a slice of the best Neapolitan or pan pizza in the world. The 2026 official World Champion Pizza Maker can be found right here in Montreal at a popular franchise with numerous locations around the city.
Mirko D'Agata, the executive chef of Pizzeria No. 900, was crowned the World's Best Pizza Maker at the Las Vegas International Pizza Challenge this April.
Last year, D'Agata won the Best Neapolitan Pizza category, and this year he took the World Champion title in the Pan Pizza category. He's the first Quebec-based chef to win this title.
The success didn't stop there. D'Agata went on to officially win the ultimate pizza title: World Champion Pizza Maker.
Pizzeria No. 900's Patrice Desmeules also earned recognition, with a first-place finish in the Traditional division.
You can drop in to the Montreal restaurant to indulge in world-class pizza, no flight to Italy needed.
According to the menu, Pizzeria No. 900 offers 20 different pizzas, broken down into three categories (AVPN-official Napoletana, white, and red), as well as a specialty pizza of the moment. Each of these can also be offered with substitutions of rice flour crust to be gluten-friendly or fauxmage to avoid dairy.
In the Neapolitan category, which D'Agata took first for in 2025, you'll find two options: the Marinara and the Margherita.
While the Marinara has tomato sauce, garlic, Sicilian oregano, basil and Peranzana extra virgin olive oil (a medium-fruity olive oil), the Margherita includes tomato sauce, fior di latte (whole cow's milk cheese that comes in soft balls), basil, extra virgin olive oil and grana padano (an Italian cheese similar to parmesan).
As for the other categories, you can choose from several creative options.
When it comes to 'red pizzas' at Pizzeria No. 900, it might be tough to choose between all nine of them. Some standouts include the Charlevoix, the Capricciosa, and the Grilled Vegetable.
On the Charlevoix, you'll find organic meats from Charlevoix like pancetta (salt-cured pork belly), ventricina (dry fermented pork sausage) and 'nduja (spicy spreadable pork sausage) over tomato sauce, onions, fior di latte, and pecorino romano cheese.
The Capricciosa has Gaspor Farms ham, tomato sauce, grilled artichokes and grana padano with herbs and EVO.
The Grilled Vegetable includes more colourful ingredients such as spinach, roasted, marinated peppers, cherry tomatoes, marinated onions, and Leccino olives (native to Italy and Tuscany), over tomato sauce, fior di latte, grana padano, and EVO.
For "white pizzas," you can indulge in toppings like Pancetta and Figs, Gorgonzola and Speck, or the Mushroom pies at Pizzeria No. 900.
Both the Pancetta and Figs and the Gorgonzola and Speck also offer organic meats from Charlevoix, while the Mushroom pizza seems like a funghi-loving, woodsy-inspired vegetarian dream.
Who needs a trip to Italy when you can enjoy the best pizza in the world right here in Montreal!
In addition to its pizzas, the venue offers a number of appetizers, salads, and cheeses to enjoy with your meal. You can also sip a variety of privately imported Italian wines while imagining you're on a little getaway to Rome.
Pizzeria No.900 has 35 restaurants across Quebec, as well as locations in Ontario and France.
Pizzeria No. 900
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations