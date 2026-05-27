Certain grocery and pharmacy items will no longer be taxed in Quebec — Here's the full list
Starting this summer.
Grocery bills in Quebec are about to get a little lighter, and the change kicks in sooner than you might think.
Premier Christine Fréchette's government announced that starting July 15, a range of food and household products sold at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores across Quebec will be exempt from the provincial sales tax. The measure is part of a broader package of cost-of-living announcements made this week, which also includes a $50 reduction on vehicle registration fees and a special payment of up to $200 per household for grocery and energy costs.
Finance Minister Eric Girard said the exemptions are expected to save the average family of four around $50 per year. Premier Fréchette added that part of the goal is to fix what she called an inconsistency in the province's tax rules, particularly around items that were already tax-free in bulk but taxed when sold individually.
Meanwhile, some federal relief is coming as soon as next week, via the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB).
What is the QST?
The Quebec Sales Tax, known in French as the TVQ, is a provincial value-added tax applied to most goods and services in the province at a rate of 9.975%. It is charged on top of the federal GST, which sits at 5%, meaning most purchases in Quebec carry a combined tax rate of 14.975%. Removing the QST from a product doesn't eliminate the GST, but it does cut the tax burden on that item nearly in half.
What's getting cheaper starting July 15
The following products will be exempt from the QST starting this summer:
- Ready-to-serve fruits and vegetables, including fruit salads and pre-cut vegetable trays
- Granola products, including soft granola bars
- Salted nuts and seeds
- Certain items that were already tax-exempt in some formats but taxed in others, including individually sold muffins, sweet bakery products, ice cream, puddings and similar products
- Toilet paper and facial tissues
What was already tax-free at the grocery store
The new exemptions build on a list of products that were already free from both the QST and the GST before this announcement:
- Meat, including beef, poultry, pork, lamb, prepared meats and sausages
- Cereals
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Eggs
- Bread
- Fish
- Dairy products, including unflavoured milk, cheese, butter, cream and yogurt
The QST exemptions take effect July 15, 2026.
This story was inspired by the article "Fini la TVQ sur ces produits d'épicerie au Québec : Voici la liste complète" which was originally published on Narcity.