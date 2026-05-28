Former Canadiens player Claude Lemieux has died — Here's everything we know
He was part of the Canadiens' pre-game ceremony on Monday.
Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the most memorable players in Canadiens history, has passed away at 60.
The NHL Alumni Association shared the news on Thursday, around 1 P.M. ET. Their notice did not include any official cause of death, although TMZ Sports has reported that Lemieux died by suicide.
The Alumni Association shared its condolences on social media with a lengthy X post, detailing the Buckingham, Quebec native's career accolades.
"He was loved by his wife and four children, and on behalf of the Lemieux family, we kindly ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time," the Association added.
Lemieux spent the early part of his career in Montreal, where he helped the Habs win the Cup in 1986. He went on to win three more championships with the New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995.
Lemieux also had brief stints with the Dallas Stars, Phoenix Coyotes and San Jose Sharks towards the end of his NHL career.
The Canadiens, Devils, and Sharks have already shared messages of condolences to social media.
"Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude's family and loved ones," said Geoff Molson.
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette shared her disbelief over his sudden passing: "Quebec is experiencing a great loss today. Claude Lemieux, he was my generation. A striking figure in our hockey world, a player with fire in his belly. His death seems so sudden."
Lemieux's death comes just days after his final public appearance, when he carried the pre-game torch into the Bell Centre ahead of the Canadiens' Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this week.
Memorial service details will be announced soon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.