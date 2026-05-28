Former Canadiens player Claude Lemieux has died — Here's everything we know

He was part of the Canadiens' pre-game ceremony on Monday.

​Former Habs player Claude Lemieux carried the torch into the Bell Centre on Monday night.

Former Habs player Claude Lemieux carried the torch into the Bell Centre on Monday night.

@CanadiensMTL | X
Senior Writer

Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the most memorable players in Canadiens history, has passed away at 60.

The NHL Alumni Association shared the news on Thursday, around 1 P.M. ET. Their notice did not include any official cause of death, although TMZ Sports has reported that Lemieux died by suicide.

The Alumni Association shared its condolences on social media with a lengthy X post, detailing the Buckingham, Quebec native's career accolades.

"He was loved by his wife and four children, and on behalf of the Lemieux family, we kindly ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time," the Association added.

Lemieux spent the early part of his career in Montreal, where he helped the Habs win the Cup in 1986. He went on to win three more championships with the New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995.

Lemieux also had brief stints with the Dallas Stars, Phoenix Coyotes and San Jose Sharks towards the end of his NHL career.

The Canadiens, Devils, and Sharks have already shared messages of condolences to social media.

"Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude's family and loved ones," said Geoff Molson.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette shared her disbelief over his sudden passing: "Quebec is experiencing a great loss today. Claude Lemieux, he was my generation. A striking figure in our hockey world, a player with fire in his belly. His death seems so sudden."

Lemieux's death comes just days after his final public appearance, when he carried the pre-game torch into the Bell Centre ahead of the Canadiens' Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this week.

Memorial service details will be announced soon.


This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

montreal newsmontreal canadiensmontreal canadiens players
MontrealNewsNews
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Canada just changed its border rules and here's how it'll impact summer travellers

Canada is suspending immigration documents for residents of three countries.

Quebec's new summer forecast dropped and it's bad news for Montrealers who like it HOT

It could be the coldest summer in years.

Certain grocery and pharmacy items will no longer be taxed in Quebec — Here's the full list

Starting this summer.

Quebec is cutting your car registration fees and here's when the discount kicks in

It's one of several cost-of-living measures announced this week.

A bunch of grocery items were just recalled in Quebec, including spices and fresh produce

Some were recalled over possible E. coli contamination.

Canadians will get a grocery payment from the CRA next week — Here's how much you can receive

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is sending a payment to eligible Canadians next Friday.

A little-known passport rule could derail your summer travel plans and many Canadians miss it

Even if it's not expired.

Quebec is permanently scrapping QST on these grocery and pharmacy products this summer

Your grocery bill is about to get a little lighter.

I tried dating in 3 major Canadian cities — Here's how the Montreal scene compares

The differences were... alarming. 👀

Quebec's top summer 2026 destination was revealed and it's not in the US (or even Europe)

The United States previously held the top spot.