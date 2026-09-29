These five Montreal restaurants are kicking off hockey season with can't-miss offers on DoorDash
Pizza, wings, poutine, donuts, falafel, burgers and more! 🏒🍔
There's nothing like the start of hockey season to kick off a wave of excitement and pride in a city like Montreal that loves the game above almost everything else.
And when game night calls for burgers, pizza, wings, poutine, or something else, ordering from a local restaurant is an easy way to share some of that love with the businesses that make Montreal such a unique (and delicious) place to call home.
That's the idea behind DoorDash's deals for puck drop, which launch on Tuesday, September 29 and continue every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the 2026-27 regular season from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.*
As the NHL's exclusive Official On-Demand Delivery and Pick Up Partner in Canada, DoorDash is making it easier to discover local spots and put together a game-night spread everyone can get behind.
Here are five Montreal restaurants where you can score a deal on DoorDash and fuel your next hockey night without missing a moment of the game.
La Cage: 30% off game-day combos
Game-day Combo 1 from La Cage.Courtesy of DoorDash
La Cage and hockey night in Montreal go hand-in-hand. This season, you can get 30% off their four game-day combos from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. and enjoy the legendary sport-bar vibes while kicking back in comfy pants on your couch.
Depending on which game-day combo you pick (1, 2, 3 or 4), you get a different assortment of La Cage's top-tier appetizers. Think Buffalo wings, all-dressed potato skins, franks in a crispy crust, house chicken fillets and popcorn.
B12 Burger: 30% off combo
Assiette Soirée LNH (Hockey Evening Plate) from B12 Burger.Courtesy of DoorDash
If you're serious about your burgers, B12 Burger is a must-try. Their Classic Burger is a fundamentals masterclass, and the menu just gets more epic from there with options like the Spicy Cheeseburger (cheddar, jalapeños and banana peppers) and the towering Overdose (beef, fried chicken, bacon and cheese sauce).
This hockey season, B12 Burger is offering 30% off (up to $20) when you order the Assiette Soirée LNH/Hockey Evening Plate every Wednesday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Side options include fries, curly fries, loaded poutines, coleslaw, mac and cheese and more, plus over 20 different drink options.
Pizzeria Bros: 30% off 'Combo Hockey'
Pizzeria Bros. artisinal pizzas. Courtesy of DoorDash
Pizza is an underappreciated hockey night superstar. With this offer from Pizzeria Bros — the famously speedy pizza joint born in Old Montreal — you can get 30% off their "Combo Hockey" on Wednesday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
It comes with two 11-inch MTL pizzas (tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions) and a large poutine that'll get you and your friends through all three periods and then some.
Pizzeria Bros menu on DoorDash
Falafel Yoni: Spend over $30 and get 30% off
A loaded sabich from Falafel Yoni.Courtesy of DoorDash
There are two kinds of people in the world: those who love Falafel Yoni and those who haven't tried it yet. The small-but-mighty menu features their famous falafel pita, the sabich (egg and fried aubergine), the chicken schnitzel pita, and a range of sides.
This season, you can score 30% off (up to $15) when you order on DoorDash and spend over $30 on Wednesday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. It's the perfect excuse to sink your teeth into this Montreal fave spot, whether you love it already or are yet to try it.
Homers Boîte à Beignes: 30% off combo item
6-pack Les Favoris de Homers donuts from Homers Boîte à Beignes.Courtesy of DoorDash
Of course, there's always room for sweets. Homers Boîte à Beignes is loved locally for their creative baked goods like the salty-sweet maple bacon and the creme brûlée with the crackable toffee top.
As part of Puck Drop Deals, Homers Boîte à Beignes is offering 30% off their 6-pack Les Favoris de Homers box on Wednesday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. These curated boxes include one each of their most popular donuts, certain to inspire "oohs" and "aahs" when you open the lid.
Homers Boîte à Beignes menu on DoorDash
No matter what you're craving — or how closely you're following the game — these local spots have plenty to bring to the table all season long.
Starting September 29, from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., open DoorDash to explore the available deals, support participating Montreal restaurants, and build a game-night order that'll keep everyone happy from puck drop to the final buzzer.