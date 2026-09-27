This riverside town in Quebec has little cafes and storybook streets draped in fall magic
It's a great fall road trip from Montreal. 🍂
If you've been dreaming of a fall escape that looks like it's been pulled from the pages of a storybook, there's a little town in Quebec that deserves a spot on your autumn bucket list.
Just a road trip from Montreal, you can visit a charming small town with colourful leaves, cozy cafes and charming streets that'll have you feeling like the star of a fall Hallmark movie.
Set in the Outaouais region, just over two hours from Montreal, Wakefield is a picturesque village home to cafes, boutiques, art galleries, bakeries and restaurants.
Founded in 1830, the historic town is gorgeously set along the Gatineau River and is known for its culture, vibrant artistic community and rich heritage.
One of the best ways to experience Wakefield is simply by wandering through the village.
Start your exploration of the village with a stroll down Riverside Road, the town's main commercial strip.
Riverside is where you'll find shops, restaurants, bakeries, art galleries and historic churches, as well as pleasant views of the Gatineau River.
Step into Khewa, an Indigenous gallery-shop, to admire the works of Indigenous, Inuit and Métis artists and discover a variety of crafts, unique creations, gifts and exclusive works of art.
If you're in the mood for something sweet, the Wakefield Confectionery offers made-on-site fudge, preserves, chocolates, candies, maple products and more that are sure to satisfy any sugar cravings.
The Wakefield Covered Bridge is a must-visit site in town. The bridge, which crosses the Gatineau River, has become one of the village's most recognizable landmarks. The original bridge dates back to the early 1900s, and while the current structure is a reconstruction, it still makes for a picture-perfect stop.
A beautiful sight all year, the bridge is especially beautiful in the fall, when it's surrounded by golden leaves. Covered bridges are also known as "kissing bridges," so it's the perfect spot to visit with a loved one.
If you cross the Gatineau River on the covered bridge, you'll come to the Fairbairn House Heritage Centre. The 160-year-old farmhouse is a trip back in time and also hosts public activities, including nature hikes, art classes, and historical exhibitions.
If you work up an appetite, stop in at the Village House, a spot serving upscale comfort food and offering a wide variety of tasty dishes. Enjoy the restaurant's open kitchen concept and dine indoors or outdoors, where you can take in views of the Gatineau River.
For a more eclectic experience, visit Café Le Hibou, a spot serving globally-inspired, homemade dishes made with fresh, local ingredients, which also offers live music every week.
Every Saturday until mid-October, you can also visit the Wakefield Market, a farmers' market where you'll find fresh fruits and vegetables, quality meats, artisanal prepared foods and handmade creations from local artisans and producers.
Each week, visitors can also enjoy live music and special events celebrating the region's unique flavours and talents.
If you're looking for a little more outdoor adventure, Wakefield also makes a great base for exploring the surrounding Gatineau Park.
The park is just under 30 minutes from the village, meaning you could explore the many scenic trails of the park and admire the fall foliage, then head back to town to grab a bite.
Another charming spot in the village is the Wakefield Mill. Built in 1838, the Mill is surrounded by beautiful scenery and the rushing waters of MacLaren Falls. It's now the home of the Wakefield Mill Hotel and Spa, which also houses a gourmet restaurant.
Wakefield is located just under 2-and-a-half hours from Montreal, making it doable as a fall day trip.
You could also work it in as a stop on a longer road trip along Les Chemins d'eau tourist route in the Outaouais region, a route that follows the course of the river and its tributaries to small towns, historic sites and gourmet stops.
One thing's for sure — full of heritage and home to a charming and iconic bridge surrounded by beautiful fall scenery, you definitely won't regret an autumn visit to the pretty town of Wakefield.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.