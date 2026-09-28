These Montreal Tim Hortons locations racked up $14K in health inspection fines this year

From dirty equipment to contaminated food items.

A Tim Hortons in Montreal.

Multiple Tim Hortons locations across Montreal have been fined over the past year.

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Senior Writer

Tim Hortons might be Canada's main coffee institution, but that doesn't mean every location is passing its health inspections.

According to records published by Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), multiple Tim Hortons locations across Montreal have been fined over the past 12 months, with penalties totalling over $14,000.

As always with MAPAQ fine records, there's often a significant gap between the date of the infraction and when the judgment is actually published, sometimes months, sometimes well over a year. The violations listed below don't necessarily reflect current conditions at any of these locations.

Rue Jarry Est

Address: 7150 Rue Jarry Est, Montreal, QC H1J1G5

Fine: $1,000

Reason for the offence: The premises, equipment, materials and utensils used for food preparation, packaging, storage, transport, labelling and service, along with other sanitary facilities, weren't being kept clean.

Infraction dated November 7, 2025, judgment published September 15, 2026.

Avenue Papineau

Address: 8115 Avenue Papineau, Montreal, QC H2E2H7

Fine: $1,300

Reason for the offence: The premises weren't free of contaminants, pollutants or animals, including insects, rodents or their droppings.

Infraction dated January 15, 2025, judgment published June 5, 2026.

Rue Sherbrooke Est

Address: 12775 Rue Sherbrooke Est, Montreal, QC H1A3V9

Total fines: $2,800

This location got hit twice for the same type of issue. A $1,800 fine tied to a December 19, 2024 infraction and a $1,000 fine tied to a January 22, 2025 infraction, both for failing to keep the premises, equipment and utensils used to prepare and store food clean. The judgments were published June 1, 2026 and May 21, 2026, respectively.

Boulevard Henri-Bourassa Est

Address: 7950 Boulevard Henri-Bourassa Est, Montreal, QC H1E1P2

Fine: $1,000

Reason for the offence: The premises weren't free of contaminants, pollutants or animals, including insects, rodents or their droppings.

Infraction dated February 13, 2024, judgment published April 28, 2026.

Rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Address: 674 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montreal, QC H3A1E7

Fine: $700

Reason for the offence: Equipment and installations used weren't properly maintained, designed or arranged in a way that allows for proper cleaning and disinfection, risking contamination of products.

Infraction dated June 5, 2025, judgment published April 20, 2026.

Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest

Address: 1550 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest, Montreal, QC H3G1N2

Fine: $1,000

Reason for the offence: Heat-sensitive perishable products weren't cooled without delay or kept at or below 4°C until delivery to the consumer.

Infraction dated November 1, 2024, judgment published March 12, 2026.

Boulevard des Galeries-d'Anjou

Address: 7500 Boulevard des Galeries-d'Anjou, Montreal, QC H1M3M4

Fine: $1,250

Reason for the offence: The premises, equipment, materials and utensils used for food preparation, packaging, storage, transport, labelling and service weren't being kept clean.

Infraction dated July 25, 2025, judgment published March 2, 2026.

Boulevard Monk

Address: 6125 Boulevard Monk, Montreal, QC H4E3H5

Fine: $4,200

This was the biggest single fine on the list, tied to the premises not being free of contaminants, pollutants or animals, including insects, rodents or their droppings. MAPAQ records note the operator running the location at the time of the infraction has since ceased operations.

Infraction dated September 6, 2024, judgment published October 17, 2025.

Rue de Salaberry

Address: 3650 Rue de Salaberry, Montreal, QC H8Y3L4

Fine: $1,000

Reason for the offence: Heat-sensitive perishable products, aside from fresh whole fruits and vegetables, weren't kept at or below 4°C until delivery to the consumer.

Infraction dated August 27, 2025, judgment published September 29, 2025.

MAPAQ fines are issued by either the Montreal Municipal Court or the Palais de justice de Québec and published in the provincial food safety registry. When a restaurant remains open after receiving a fine, MAPAQ says it means the issues have been corrected and follow-up inspections have taken place. Temporary closures are only ordered when there's an immediate risk to public health.


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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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