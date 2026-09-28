Quebec has a mini Grand Canyon with a towering waterfall and breathtaking autumn colours
It's the perfect fall adventure spot. 🍂
If you're looking for the best places in Quebec to see fall colours, look no further than this attraction that's straight out of a postcard.
Just a road trip from Montreal, you can visit a stunning natural wonder framed by shades of red, orange and gold that offers gorgeous views of the fall foliage.
Located in the heart of Quebec's mountains and boreal forest, just 30 minutes outside of Quebec City, Canyon Sainte-Anne is a spectacular natural site known as a geological jewel of the region.
The canyon has been called the "Grand Canyon of Quebec" for its towering rock walls and impressive scenery.
Carved out of 1.2 billion-year-old rock by a 74-metre waterfall, the canyon offers thrilling activities, hiking trails, and gorgeous views.
The site is even better come autumn. As the temperatures drop, the trees that cover the canyon burst into shades of red, orange and gold, making the area look like something out of a fall postcard.
The canyon was carved by the Sainte-Anne-du-Nord River over thousands of years. Today, visitors can follow trails through the canyon and take in views from several different vantage points, each offering a slightly different perspective of the dramatic landscape.
One of the biggest draws here is a spectacular 74-metre-tall waterfall (that's higher than Niagara Falls!). The waterfall can be viewed from multiple vantage points around the canyon, and is even more impressive when seen surrounded by fall leaves.
Thanks to the suspension bridges and viewing platforms, you can cross and observe the waterfall and canyon from multiple angles.
For a closer view of the dramatic canyon, you can make your way across the site's suspension bridges. The bridges stretch over the gorge, giving you sweeping views of the river far below and the rugged cliffs rising on either side.
The canyon is home to not just one, but three suspension bridges, each offering a different angle of the dramatic scenery and fall foliage. If you’re brave enough to look down, you'll see the river rushing through the canyon’s rock walls.
Pont Mestachibo, a low-suspension bridge located at the top of the waterfall, offers a breathtaking view of the falls and the gorge right from the start of your journey.
Sixty metres above the gorge, Pont McNicoll is one of the highest and most spectacular suspension bridges in Quebec, delivering incredible views as well as a rush of adrenaline.
At the bottom of the canyon is Pont Laurent, a lower suspension bridge that lets you admire the canyon and the Sainte-Anne-du-Nord River from a completely different angle.
In addition to the suspension bridges, the park has eight observation lookouts that offer unique viewpoints over the canyon and water.
You'll also find multiple hiking trails in the park that are perfect for all hiking abilities. Take the Canyon Route, a 2.2-kilometre trail that takes you from the summit down to the bottom of the gorge, offering beautiful viewpoints, suspension bridges, and unique lookout points.
For a unique way to experience the site, Canyon Sainte-Anne also offers an "Air Canyon" experience where you can fly 90 metres above the canyon and waterfall at speeds of 50 kilometres per hour.
The park also has a family area, an on-site restaurant with meals and snacks, a playground and picnic areas where you can enjoy lunch on a nice day.
This iconic natural attraction is located just over 30 minutes from Quebec City and just minutes away from Montmorency Falls, the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, Mont Sainte-Anne, and the gateway to Charlevoix.
The park is open daily until October 25, giving you plenty of time to admire the fall foliage.
Canyon Saint-Anne
Price: $15 per adult
When: Until October 25, 2026
Address: 206, Route 138 E., Saint-Joachim-de-Montmorency, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the "Grand Canyon of Quebec" and experience thrills, spectacular views, and gorgeous fall colours.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.