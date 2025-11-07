Major Montreal road closures are coming this weekend — along with a full REM shutdown
Anyone heading to the West Island, South Shore, or crossing through central Montreal should give themselves extra time.
If you're planning to drive anywhere in or around Montreal this weekend, you may have to rethink your route. A series of major closures will affect highways, bridges and even the REM, and drivers should be ready for slowdowns or longer detours than usual.
Quebec's transport ministry is warning that several key routes will be blocked from November 7 to 10, along with a full REM shutdown on Saturday and Sunday for final testing work. Anyone heading to the West Island, the South Shore or crossing through central Montreal should give themselves extra time and avoid the busiest areas if possible.
Here is what to know before hitting the road.
Autoroute 40 in Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
Saturday 11:30 p.m. to Sunday noon
On the A 40 east and west, between Chemin Senneville and Boulevard des Anciens Combattants, only two lanes will stay open in each direction. Expect slower traffic through the zone.
Saturday 11:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
The A 40 east exit 41 for Boulevard des Anciens Combattants will be closed.
Detour: continue to exit 50 toward Boulevard Saint Charles south, then take the A 20 west to exit 39 for Boulevard des Anciens Combattants.
Autoroute 640 in Terrebonne (Lachenaie)
Friday 9 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.
On the A 640 west, exit 50 for Montée des Pionniers will be closed.
Detour: use exit 45 (Montée Dumais) to turn around.
REM closures
There will be major impacts for REM users this weekend.
Friday, November 7
The REM will close early for final work ahead of the next service phase.
• From Brossard, the last departure is at 9:20 p.m.
• From Gare Centrale, the last departure is at 9:40 p.m.
Shuttle buses will run after the last train.
Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9
The REM will be fully closed for two days to complete final testing. Shuttle buses will be in place for travel during the shutdown.
Ongoing disruptions and reminders
• In the Bonaventure and Victoria Bridge sector, one of three lanes remains closed in each direction until December.
• On the Clément Bridge, traffic is running in counterflow with one lane in each direction until December.
• Truck drivers should note lane restrictions toward A 10 west and downtown near exit 58 of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge.
With multiple highway closures and the REM out of service for most of the weekend, traffic could be heavier than usual across the region. Bad weather could also extend or modify some of the work.
If you need to drive, check Quebec511.info for live updates before heading out.