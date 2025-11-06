The world's best economy class airlines were ranked and a Canadian company topped the list
It's not Air Canada or WestJet.
If you've ever squeezed into an economy seat and wondered who's doing it right, a new global ranking has the answer — and a Canadian airline just claimed the top spot.
USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2025 revealed the Best Economy Class cabins, and Porter Airlines was voted No. 1 in the world. The list, released November 5, highlights airlines that make flying affordable and comfortable, and Porter outranked major global names like Air France, Delta, Turkish Airlines and even Singapore Airlines.
For anyone who isn't familiar, Porter Airlines is a Canadian carrier based in Toronto, best known for operating out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. The airline is smaller than Air Canada and WestJet, but has built a reputation for passenger comfort. Porter currently flies to destinations across Canada and the U.S., and recently expanded its fleet with new longer-range jets to service more North American routes.
USA Today says these top airlines "make the economy class experience more comfortable with perks like bigger seats, more legroom, and ample entertainment options." Porter earned the crown with its elevated in-flight service, described in the ranking as "a bit of a hidden gem in the North American aviation industry," where passengers enjoy "comfortable seats, snacks, and an assortment of beverage options, including local wine and beer."
Porter has been climbing the list for years. It placed #3 in 2023, then #1 in 2024, and has now held onto the #1 spot for 2025, confirming its loyal fanbase isn't just Canadian.
Top 10 Best Economy Class Airlines (2025)
USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice
- Porter Airlines (Canada)
- Southwest Airlines
- JetBlue
- Air New Zealand
- Cathay Pacific
- Turkish Airlines
- Delta Air Lines
- American Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- Air France
This may surprise travellers who tend to assume Air Canada or WestJet would lead a Canadian ranking. But Porter has been winning over flyers with premium-feeling economy. In a recent Narcity survey, Canadians called Porter the country's best carrier "by a landslide," with travellers praising its friendly staff and attention to detail. One person even said Porter is "what WestJet used to be."