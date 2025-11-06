Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

The world's best economy class airlines were ranked and a Canadian company topped the list

It's not Air Canada or WestJet.

A Porter Airlines plane.

USA Today says these top airlines "make the economy class experience more comfortable with perks like bigger seats, more legroom, and ample entertainment options."

Zhukovsky| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you've ever squeezed into an economy seat and wondered who's doing it right, a new global ranking has the answer — and a Canadian airline just claimed the top spot.

USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2025 revealed the Best Economy Class cabins, and Porter Airlines was voted No. 1 in the world. The list, released November 5, highlights airlines that make flying affordable and comfortable, and Porter outranked major global names like Air France, Delta, Turkish Airlines and even Singapore Airlines.

For anyone who isn't familiar, Porter Airlines is a Canadian carrier based in Toronto, best known for operating out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. The airline is smaller than Air Canada and WestJet, but has built a reputation for passenger comfort. Porter currently flies to destinations across Canada and the U.S., and recently expanded its fleet with new longer-range jets to service more North American routes.

USA Today says these top airlines "make the economy class experience more comfortable with perks like bigger seats, more legroom, and ample entertainment options." Porter earned the crown with its elevated in-flight service, described in the ranking as "a bit of a hidden gem in the North American aviation industry," where passengers enjoy "comfortable seats, snacks, and an assortment of beverage options, including local wine and beer."

Porter has been climbing the list for years. It placed #3 in 2023, then #1 in 2024, and has now held onto the #1 spot for 2025, confirming its loyal fanbase isn't just Canadian.

Top 10 Best Economy Class Airlines (2025)

USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice

  1. Porter Airlines (Canada)
  2. Southwest Airlines
  3. JetBlue
  4. Air New Zealand
  5. Cathay Pacific
  6. Turkish Airlines
  7. Delta Air Lines
  8. American Airlines
  9. Singapore Airlines
  10. Air France

This may surprise travellers who tend to assume Air Canada or WestJet would lead a Canadian ranking. But Porter has been winning over flyers with premium-feeling economy. In a recent Narcity survey, Canadians called Porter the country's best carrier "by a landslide," with travellers praising its friendly staff and attention to detail. One person even said Porter is "what WestJet used to be."

From Your Site Articles
canada newsporter airlinescanadian airportscanadian airlineairlines in canada
TravelTravelMontreal
  • Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal Jobs New

Post jobView more jobs

Montreal ranked among the world's top cities for 2026 but 2 Canadian spots finished way ahead

At least we're in the top 50!

How the 'average' Quebec salary compares to every other Canadian province right now

Plenty of provinces are taking home more.

Get your boots out: Montreal's first snowfall of the season is expected this week

November's not messing around.

Canadian Tire just launched a Hudson's Bay holiday collection & yes, the iconic stripes are back

The Bay may be gone, but the stripes are making a festive comeback this winter.

5 Montreal Tim Hortons locations got hit with thousands in health inspection fines in 2025

Always fresh?

Here's how much Montreal's new mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada will earn per year

Her previous job paid her more...

Montreal could see 2 more days with ZERO public transit this month as STM strike continues

Here we go again.

Old Age Security payments are coming and some Quebec seniors can get over $800 this month

Payment amounts saw an increase last month

Quebec's best workplaces were revealed and one company has a 100% employee happiness score

Thinking of switching jobs in 2026?