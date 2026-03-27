Ex-Montreal mayor Valérie Plante has a new job and we'll be seeing a lot more of her

She's moving into the entertainment industry.

Valérie Plante speaks at COP-15 in Montreal.
Valérie Plante speaks at COP-15 in Montreal.
Valérie Plante | Facebook
Senior Writer

If you've been following Valérie Plante on social media lately, you've probably noticed she's been living her best life.

Since stepping down as Montreal's mayor after choosing not to seek a third term last November, the former politician has been popping up in tropical destinations — like Costa Rica, Colombia, and various corners of Brazil — looking very much like someone who needed a break after eight years in office.

Turns out, she wasn't just vacationing. She's also been working on something.

Plante, 51, has announced she's joining TV5 as the host of a new series called Ça brasse en ville, loosely translated as The Buzz Around Town. The show will see her travelling the world to explore how cities are being shaped and transformed by the people who live in them — a topic she knows a thing or two about after serving as Montreal's mayor from 2017 to 2025.

"I'm very proud to join the team at TV5+, which allows me to stay on the ground and highlight innovations that improve the daily lives of city dwellers around the world," she wrote on social media.

It's a natural next chapter for someone who spent the better part of a decade immersed in urban policy. The cameras just follow her now instead of the city council.

Ça brasse en ville is set to air this fall on TV5.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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