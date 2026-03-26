  • Courtney Edgar

    Contributing Writer

    Courtney Edgar (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She is a journalist, copywriter and UGC creator from Montreal. Her work's been published in HuffPost, Quebec City Tourism, Atlas Obscura, Destination Ontario, PopSugar, Our Homes Mag, and Ottawa Business Journal.

Montreal is under a freezing rain warning and things could get slippery

So, is spring on its way or....

Multiple milk products have been recalled in Quebec over possible pieces of broken glass

If you've got any of these in your fridge, stop drinking them.

Montreal area travellers are getting a second airport option this summer

You might be able to skip YUL.

Canada's minimum wage is going up next week — Here's who's getting a raise

It applies to employees at banks, airports, and more.

Air Canada's CEO says he's 'deeply saddened' after French language backlash

The CEO says despite many lessons over several years, he still can't speak French.

Mark Carney called out Air Canada CEO's English-only condolences after deadly plane crash

The CEO is being summoned to testify in Parliament after his 4-minute video included only two French words — "bonjour" and "merci."

Quebec's April weather forecast is out and spring has some explaining to do

Don't store those boots away just yet.

It's a 'miracle' more people weren't killed in the Air Canada plane crash, expert says

"If it had stayed level ... there would have been much more damage, much more death."

Montreal Airport just moved up 5 spots in the world rankings and it beat Toronto Pearson

Vancouver cracked the global top 10.

We bought the same items at Provigo and IGA to see which pricey chain costs more in Quebec

It wasn't even close.