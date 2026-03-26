Montreal has a new German beer hall that'll transport you to the heart of Bavaria
A taste of Germany, right here in Montreal. 🍻
If you've been dreaming of wandering through the castle lands and Alpine scenery of southeast Germany, but a plane ticket is just out of reach, don't worry. Wünderbar is here!
There's a new Bavarian-inspired bierhall in Montreal that'll give you a near-authentic Oktoberfest experience, no airport lines or ear-popping required.
Tucked into the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood in Plaza Saint-Hubert, Wünderbar is a 3,500-square-foot cozy, kitschy bierhall that'll make you feel like you stepped off a train in Europe just to fill your dewy, foamed stein.
And it's the first German beer hall to open in Montreal in the last 30 years.
With iconic white-and-brown wood detailing of German bierkeller venues integrated into the interior design, Wünderbar is a sloshy toast — Ein Prosit! — to the rustic, communal halls where Bavarian beer has been boisterously celebrated since the 19th century.
As another themed bar from the creative restaurateur behind Snowbird Tiki Bar, Spaghetti Western, One Punch Mickey's and Taverne Cobra (Anthoni Jodoin), you'll feel transported to southeast Germany the moment you set foot into Wünderbar.
From the ruggedly simple wood-bench tables painted black and the shelves of quirky historical steins to the antique-style metal chandeliers and kitschy wall art (including portraits of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson holding up beer-filled krugs), you're immersed in a weizenbier lover's paradise.
By the second or third round, you'll likely start to understand what "O'zapft is!" means.
As traditional bierhalls go, the Wünderbar space is intended to inspire a sense of community, with long tables that encourage making friends while sharing beer and fat pretzels.
At the back, there are two dartboards hung against a large mock-up Fachwerk timber frame scene, a beer festival banner hung overhead, and a TV with a fireplace crackling for toasty Alps vibes.
The vintage-style graphic design of Wünderbar's physical menu adds to its charm. Some menu standouts include: several classic Euro dogs (including a plant-based Italian sausage) and sauces like their House Curry and House Jagermeister BBQ sauce; giant soft pretzels; currywurst (sausage with curry ketchup); and Flammenkueche (Alsacian flatbread with creme fraiche, onions and lardons).
As well, specials like the Tuesday "Bucket and Pretzel" and the $30 Krombacher Das Boot boot-shaped mug.
For drinks, don't be surprised... but you're going to find a lot of German beer. From the common Hoegaarden to Erdinger, Krombacher, Starnberger and Stiegl.
For those who prefer more local sips, there are several Canadian and Quebec beer brands: Alexander Keith and Montreal State of Mind.
Additionally, for those who prefer less-hoppy wine and cocktails to beer, you'll be happy to know there are several options of each. Meinklang, Korper Kultur, Burg Ravensburg, and Fritsch Weins, to name a few. As for house cocktails, the Deutschbag, Apres Ski and Hugo Stieglitz seem quite whimsical in both name and ingredients.
If you're craving a little Euro moment, a Bavarian beer cellar night, or just a night out at a creatively themed venue that emphasizes kitsch, culture, and community, Wünderbar offers a sensory journey to southeast Germany.
Immersed in moody lighting from the chandeliers while holding your glass krug or Das Boot against the Fachwerk timber framing backdrop in one hand and a pretzel in the other, you'll feel truly transported to an historical Alpine village beer cellar — and lucky you, you didn't even need a passport!
Wünderbar
Price: 💸 to 💸💸
Cuisine: German
Address: 6529, Rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's Montreal's first German beer hall in 30 years. While visiting Wünderbar may not be a real Bavarian Euro trip, it's the next best thing: cozy, kitschy alpine decor with communal vibes and creative takes on classic bierhall food and drinks.