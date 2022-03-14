8 Proven Techniques To Help You Get The Sleep You Need
You deserve to catch more z's.
Sleeping takes up a good chunk of everyone's day. In fact, a third of your life is spent snoozing.
Sleep is a well-studied topic by scientists, who've discovered that catching enough z's (or not) can impact tons of bodily functions, including proper immune function, metabolism, memory, learning and even creativity.
With half of Canadian adults struggling to get to sleep and a third fighting to stay awake during the day, it's clear there are improvements to be made across the country for the health of everyone.
World Sleep Day is coming up on March 18
From turning off your phone earlier to maintaining a sleep routine, here are some proven tips to take to bed and avoid being a bad sleep statistic.
Enter Do-Not-Disturb Mode Earlier
Everyone has their own circadian rhythm, which is a fancy term describing one's internal clock.
Too much blue light exposure (the kind that screens emit), especially at night, can make your body think it's still daytime when you want to go to sleep.
According to Margaret Eaton, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), putting away devices earlier and letting your sleep patterns do their thing, is important for your body and your mind.
"Mental health and sleep go hand in hand, so it's important to notice if technology is getting in the way of sleep," she said.
"When we disconnect from our devices at night, we have a better shot at feeling rested in the morning."
To help your body wind down, read a book or do some light stretching before bed instead of scrolling and swiping.
Think Twice About Your Long Afternoon Nap
Although short naps can be beneficial to daytime brain function, lengthier ones may impact your sleep at night.
To get the most out of your daytime nap, don't leave it too late, and keep it to about half an hour.
If you miss your window, try to hold off until it's bedtime to avoid confusing your body.
Transform Your Bedroom Into A Sleep Sanctuary
Whether you like it cool and quiet or cozy with some white noise, cultivating an environment that helps you rest can make a huge difference in your sleep.
You can also invest in bedtime necessities, like pillows and sheets, to optimize your snooze time.
Get Movin' So You Can Spend More Time Snoozin'
As one of the most effective sleep aids, exercise is proven to increase the duration of deep sleep you get each night.
Deep sleep gives the brain and body a chance to reset, which can help to stabilize your moods and have you waking up feeling fresh as a daisy.
When it's time to hit the hay, curl up on your mattress and give yourself a post-workout pat on the back.
Lower That Caffeine Intake During The Day
You've probably heard the whole don't-drink-coffee-after-5 p.m. spiel, but taking it seriously can actually extend your total sleep time.
Caffeine is a stimulant, and its effect on your nervous system can last up to eight hours and mess with that circadian rhythm mentioned earlier.
If you want to enjoy coffee and still sleep well, limit your cups of joe to the morning.
Be Strict With Your Bedtime
Ditching irregular sleep patterns and sticking to a set bedtime for yourself can be pivotal to achieving longer sleep. This has to do with getting that internal clock in check.
Eventually, your body will get used to producing melatonin (the sleepy hormone) at a certain hour. Keep up with the regular bedtimes as best as you can on weekends too.
Invest In A Quality Mattress
Tossing and turning as you try to find the perfect position on a bad mattress can eat into your eight hours of sleep and even leave you sore the next day.
If you're looking to invest in a high-quality mattress that will support your sleep needs, consider shopping on March 18, World Sleep Day.
A portion of proceeds from all sales on World Sleep Day will be donated to the CMHA — up to $100,000! So you can help to bring better well-being to others while supporting your own.
Just resist the urge to jump on the display beds.
Ditch Your Nightcap
Contrary to popular belief, drinking alcohol at night doesn’t help you sleep.
Alcohol creates an imbalance between the deep and REM sleep phase (when dreams happen), which makes your sleep less restful overall.
As sleepy as you may feel after a drink or two, you're likely to snooze better if you swap out your nightcap for something like caffeine-free tea.
Prioritizing your sleep is one of the best things you can do for your health, and there's no harm in being a little selfish and taking steps to properly rest up.
