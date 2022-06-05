A 26-Year-Old Man Was Attacked With A 'Sharp Object' In Montreal Last Night
He's expected to recover.
A 26-year-old man is expected to recover after an attack with what Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils described as a "sharp object" on the evening of Saturday, June 4.
Authorities received a 911 call about an injured individual near the intersection of rue Raymond and rue Galarneau in the borough of LaSalle at around 9:30 p.m.
Chèvrefils said officers found the 26-year-old victim with an upper-body injury. He was transported to the hospital.
According to preliminary information gathered by police, the 26-year-old was on rue Raymond when "for an unknown reason" an assailant attacked him with the sharp object. The suspect then fled the scene.
Investigators were on the scene to try to piece together what happened.
