There's a $100K reward to find Canada's second-most wanted fugitive and he may be in Montreal

He's wanted for first-degree murder, and investigators believe he never actually left the city.

Dylan Denis. Right: An SPVM police car in Montreal.

Denis has climbed to the top of the Bolo Program's list as Quebec's most wanted man in the country.

BOLO, Derek Robbins | Dreamstime
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There's a good chance you haven't heard the name Dylan Denis before, but the SPVM is hoping that changes fast.

Since fugitive All Boivin got arrested on June 26, Denis has climbed to the top of the Bolo Program's list as Quebec's most wanted man in the country, and there's now a reward of up to $100,000 on the table for whoever helps bring him in.

The case goes back to May 14, 2024, when a man was shot on Avenue du Parc near Rue Legendre, in the heart of Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Paramedics got there quickly, but the victim died of his injuries at the hospital.

Two other men connected to the shooting were arrested within weeks, one in Saint-Jérôme, the other all the way in British Columbia. Denis, the third man charged in the case, is the one who got away, and he's been missing ever since.

What's got investigators' attention now is where he might actually be. Rather than assuming he fled the province, police believe Denis could still be hiding somewhere in Greater Montreal, possibly Laval specifically, where he's known to have family and friends.

The reward, offered in partnership with Jeunesse au Soleil, runs until November 18, 2026. Whoever provides the tip that leads to his arrest gets a full year afterward to actually collect the money, a deadline that already got extended once. It was originally supposed to expire back in June.

Here's what to look out for:

  • Age: 28
  • Height: 5'7" (1.70 m)
  • Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
  • Hair: brown
  • Eyes: brown
  • Language: French
  • Complexion: pale
  • Distinguishing marks: extensive tattoos across his hands, arms, torso and back, including one on his neck that reads "CRIME PAY$"
  • Wanted for: first-degree murder
  • Police force in charge: SPVM

Fugitive Dylan Denis' tattoos. Dylan Denis has multiple recognizable tattoos. BOLO

Denis's file is available through the Bolo Program, the Sûreté du Québec's fugitive list, and the SPVM's wanted persons page.

Police are stressing that nobody should approach Denis under any circumstances. He's considered potentially armed and dangerous, and any tips should go straight to authorities instead.

This story was inspired by the article "100 000 $ pour retrouver Dylan Denis, le Québécois le plus recherché au Canada" which was originally published on Narcity.



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