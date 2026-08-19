This Montreal La Belle Province restaurant racked up $8K in health inspection fines this year
The Google reviews are... not good.
A La Belle Province location in Montreal's LaSalle borough has been hit with $8,000 in fines from Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), and the timing between the two penalties suggests whatever went wrong the first time hadn't been fixed by the second.
The location is La Belle Province Nouveau, at 1663 Avenue Dollard, operating under the numbered company Zahaan Aviation Corporation.
According to MAPAQ's public database of food safety convictions, the restaurant was fined twice this year, both times for failing to keep the premises, vehicles, equipment, materials and utensils used to prepare, package, store, transport, label and serve food, along with the rest of its sanitary facilities, clean.
- A violation dated May 13, 2025 led to a $4,000 fine, judged and published May 8, 2026.
- A violation dated June 3, 2025 led to a second $4,000 fine, judged and published June 8, 2026.
The two violations happened three weeks apart, and the fines came down a month apart in turn.
This isn't the first time this location has landed on MAPAQ's radar either. Records show two older fines from a violation dated October 24, 2023, judged and published November 25, 2024. One was a $1,000 fine for staff not wearing a hairnet or beard cover during food prep, and the other was a $2,000 fine for failing to cool a heat-sensitive perishable product properly and keep it at or below 4°C.
Those fines add another $3,000 on top of the recent penalties, bringing the total fines tied to this address to $11,000 since late 2023.
What customers are saying
MAPAQ's fines line up with what a lot of customers have already been saying online. The location currently sits at a 1.7-star average on Google, and the reviews don't hold back.
One diner wrote that the hot dogs were "completely undercooked and hard," calling the experience "completely unacceptable" and adding that the poutine was "AWFUL."
Another reviewer described a $55 order of hot dogs and a sub that arrived inedible, writing "IF ONLY THERE WERE ZERO STARS" before adding that they got sick the next day.
For comparison, LaSalle's other La Belle Province, a short drive away on Boulevard Newman, holds a 4.0-star average, which makes the Dollard Avenue location's numbers harder to chalk up to the franchise as a whole.
It's also worth noting that La Belle Province's official website lists the Newman location as the only official franchise location in LaSalle.
Map of La Belle Province locations in LaSalle. La Belle Province.
None of MAPAQ's records for the Dollard address mention a permit suspension, the more serious step the ministry can take once a business is considered a serious risk to public health.