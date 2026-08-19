Montreal drivers are in for a headache this week with closures piling up on two highways

Here's the full breakdown of what's closing and when.

Champlain Bridge, Montreal.

The Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closing completely in the southbound direction, toward Brossard

Meunierd| Dreamstime
Contributor

Montreal drivers are in for a rough stretch on the road this week.

The Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closing completely in the southbound direction, toward Brossard, for the entire weekend. On top of that, the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable is shutting down sections of Highway 30 near Vaudreuil-Dorion for three straight nights.

If you're driving between Montreal and the South Shore, or through the West Island toward Vaudreuil-Dorion, this is not the week to leave your commute to the last minute.

Here's the full breakdown of what's closing and when.

The Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closing southbound for the whole weekend

When: Friday, 11 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

Road resurfacing work is shutting the bridge down completely in the southbound direction, toward Brossard, from Friday night through Monday morning. No access to the bridge will be possible southbound for the entire closure.

A long list of ramps and highway sections tied to the bridge are closing too, including Highway 15 South/Highway 20 East between exit 63-O and the Route 132 East entrance for Highway 10 East, the Girouard Avenue access ramp toward Highway 15 South, exit 68 from Highway 20 East, exits 61 and 62 from Highway 15 South, exits 4, 5 and 6 from Highway 10 East, access to Highway 15 South from Boul. de L'Île-des-Sœurs, and Pont Champlain street starting at Boul. René-Lévesque.

Your detour: the Turcot interchange via Route 136 East and Route 134, or the Jacques-Cartier Bridge and Route 132. The bike path stays open through the closure, so cyclists aren't affected. The Réseau des ponts is telling drivers to avoid the sector during peak hours and lean on public transit or working from home if that's an option.

And it's not the last one this month. A second full closure, this time northbound, is already scheduled for August 28 to 31.

Highway 30 is closing overnight for three nights in a row

When: Thursday, 9 p.m. to Sunday, 5 a.m., in stages

As part of the Route 340 redevelopment project in Vaudreuil-Dorion and Saint-Lazare, the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable is closing stretches of Highway 30 overnight, three nights running.

Thursday into Friday, Highway 30 closes completely in both directions between exit 2 (Saint-Lazare, Boul. de la Cité-des-Jeunes) and Highway 40, along with the ramps connecting Highway 30 westbound to Highway 40 and Route 340.

Friday into Saturday, it's Highway 30 East's turn, closing between Highway 40 and exit 2, along with the ramps from Highway 40 onto Highway 30 East.

Saturday into Sunday, Highway 30 West closes between exit 2 and Highway 40, along with the westbound ramps connecting to Highway 40 and Route 340.

Temporary signage will mark detour routes each night, and the ministry notes the work could get pushed back or extended depending on the weather.

Between the Champlain Bridge closure and three nights of detours on Highway 30, this is a tough week to be driving through the South Shore or the West Island. If you can avoid these routes altogether, do it. If you can't, check Quebec511.info before you leave and build in extra time, because these detours are going to add up fast.


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